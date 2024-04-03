BURRITO BLVD Celebrates National Burrito Day 4.4.24 With 100 Million Tik Tok Views
Long-Island Mexican Street Style Food Concept, BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill, Celebrates National Burrito Day 4.4.24 With 100 Million Views on Tik Tok
Founder and seasoned restaurateur, Joe Vetrano, reports even more reason to celebrate this April. “We're thrilled that BURRITO BLVD has surpassed 100 million views on the social media platform TikTok””MINEOLA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Island-based, fast-casual, street-style Mexican restaurant concept, BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill, with four locations in Queens (Middle Village), Nassau and Suffolk counties (Mineola, Oakdale, and Coram), New York, is celebrating National Burrito Day on Thursday, April 4, 2024, with $7.00 burritos and half-price frozen margaritas.
— Joseph Vetrano
BURRITO BLVD MEXICAN GRILL TOPS 100 MILLION VIEWS ON TIK TOK
Founder and seasoned restaurateur, Joe Vetrano, reports even more reason for BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill to celebrate this April. “We are thrilled that BURRITO BLVD has surpassed 100 million views on the social media platform Tik Tok.” Citing the growing popularity of authentic Mexican cuisine, Vetrano, adds, “BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill’s social strategy has been to post high quality videos of our menu items and encourage our loyal customers to do the same. They have responded in a big way sharing everything from our menu items and their favorite staff members to showcasing the distinctive Mexican street art murals on our walls.”
Vetrano adds. “Built around simple fresh ingredients, a lively atmosphere and friendly service, BURRITO BLVD leverages the popularity of Mexican food (Top 5 Most Popular International Cuisine on Instagram) – and specifically the burrito (GrubHub’s most popular food order of 2023).” We post daily and are pleased that our loyal customers make BURRITO BLVD a part of their social experience.”
NATIONAL BURRITO DAY SPECIALS IN ADDITION TO STANDARD MENU
Each of BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill’s four locations will offer burrito and margarita specials all day April 4, 2024, in addition to their menu of handmade, street-style Mexican fare that includes tacos, quesadillas, nachos, bowls, and sides accompanied by 100 percent corn tortillas and a variety of sauces. Handmade daily from the freshest, locally sourced ingredients, BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill menu items contain no antibiotics or added hormones. Beverages, including beer and margaritas, are also served. With a menu that is both versatile and price-conscious, BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill offers sit down, grab-and-go, and catering options in Queens and on Long Island.
A PROVEN CONCEPT NOW OFFERS FRANCHISING
In addition to the already existing team with a long track record of success, BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill has engaged the services of franchise industry experts, Gary Occhiogrosso of Franchise Growth Solutions to bring BURRITO BLVD’s simple, low cost and easy-to-model franchise concept to the Tri-State area, and eventually to franchise it nationwide.
“Today, salsa is a more popular condiment than ketchup,” says Occhiogrosso. “BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill’s street-inspired, healthy and delicious menu takes the demand for Mexican cuisine and combines it with a proven business model and turnkey system for franchisees to bring to their neighborhoods at a time when budgets are top of mind and guests demand good-for-you and flavorful food at a great price.”
FRANCHISES AVAILABLE IN MULTIPLE STATES
BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill plans to expand its restaurant business model from 4 locations in 2024 to 20 locations by 2026. Franchisees benefit from ongoing coaching and company support on everything from site selection, protected territories, third party financing, training, and marketing.
For more information on the BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill restaurant concept, please visit BURRITOBLVD.com. For information on owning your own BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill franchise, please contact Gary Occhiogrosso at 917.991.2465 or via email at gary@frangrow.com.
About BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill
BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill is a fast-casual concept originated from the New York area and specializing in authentic Mexican cuisine. BURRITO BLVD Mexican Grill was founded by veteran restauranteur and seasoned franchisor, Joseph Vetrano. The handmade, fresh daily menu represents the best of Mexican street food culture, proving flavorful and delicious meals can be healthy and affordable. In 2023, BURTITO BLVD Mexican Grill teamed up with Franchise Growth Solutions to expand from the Long Island, NY concept nationwide via franchising.
The franchise sales information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD.) Certain states require that we register the FDD in those states. Such registration, or exemption, does not constitute approval of the information in the FDD by that state agency. The communications on this web site are not directed by us to the residents of any of those states. Moreover, we will not offer or sell franchises in those states unless we have registered the FDD (or obtained an applicable exemption from registration) and delivered the FDD to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law.
Gary T Occhiogrosso
Franchise Growth Solution, LLC
+1 917-991-2465
