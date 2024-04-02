Submit Release
Mayfair Acquisition Corp. Announces Change to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MFA.P) ("Mayfair" or the "Company") announces that it has accepted Athur Regan’s resignation as a director of Mayfair for personal reasons. Mr. Regan has been a member of the board since the Company’s inception and the Company thanks Mr. Regan for his many contributions during his tenure.

About Mayfair Acquisition Corp.

Mayfair was incorporated on May 5, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the BCBCA and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the Manual) listed on the TSXV and a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Mayfair has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash. Mayfair's only business is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in Policy 2.4).

Mayfair Acquisition Corp.
Attn: Charles Walensky, CEO
Email: cw@seabulkers.com
Phone: +1 612 928-5421

