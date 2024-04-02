Inslee appoints David Schumacher to the University of Washington Board of Regents

WASHINGTON, April 2 - Gov. Jay Inslee announced today he is appointing David Schumacher, the director of Washington's Office of Financial Management, to the University of Washington Board of Regents. Schumacher replaces Jeremy Jaech who resigned his position on March 31. Schumacher will serve the remainder of Jaech's term, which expires September 30.

Schumacher has more than three decades of experience in management, budgeting and public policy. He began his career in state service in 1990, working for the state Department of Revenue for three years. He then worked for two years in OFM’s Forecasting Division. He worked for the Senate Ways & Means Committee for eight years before being named staff director in 2003.

In 2008 he joined The Boeing Company, working as its northwest government affairs director for two years. Schumacher returned to the Senate Ways & Means Committee as staff director in late 2010 before his appointment as director of OFM.

"Once a Husky, always a Husky. I look forward to helping the University of Washington remain a top choice for students worldwide as a member of the board of regents," said Schumacher. "It's an honor to take on this role. I am grateful to Governor Inslee for the opportunity."

"David brings a tremendous amount of talent and experience to the board of regents. His budgetary acumen and skillset as a manager will serve the university well," said Inslee. "David's passion for his alma mater and commitment to public service will also be an asset."

"I am grateful to Jeremy for his service to the University of Washington," Inslee added. "His expertise in the fields of software and technology and his insights across UW's diverse portfolio of responsibilities have been invaluable to the board of regents over the last 12 years."

Schumacher holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from the University of Washington. He and his wife, Katy, have two sons and live in Olympia.

This appointment is effective immediately.