Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Zymeworks Inc. (“Zymeworks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZYME). The investigation concerns whether Zymeworks and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



[Click here to learn more about the investigation]

On April 1, 2024, Zymeworks disclosed that it had removed Christopher Astle from the positions of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Although Zymeworks indicated that it had appointed current President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Galbraith as Interim CFO and had initiated a search for a new CFO, the Company failed to provide any reasoning for Astle’s removal as SVP and CFO. On this news, the price of Zymeworks shares declined by $0.64 per share, or approximately 6.08%, from $10.52 on March 28, 2024 to close at $9.88 per share on April 1, 2024.

