3 Ways to Empower Girls’ Creativity, and 3 Phrases to Stop Using Now
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s parents try their hardest to elevate their children’s success equally between genders, yet many still face challenges. A new study from The LEGO Group looks at how parents of children perceive creativity and whether creativity takes on different meanings depending on whether their child is a boy or girl.
The study examined how language affects girls' creative confidence, with society attributing “sweet”, and “pretty”, exclusively to girls, while “brave”, and “innovative” are more often linked to boys. The findings revealed over half of children believe adults listen more to boys' creative ideas than those of girls, and 76% of parents agree that society takes male creatives more seriously than females.
Psychotherapist, parent and best-selling author, Amy Morin, talks about the new study and shares steps to help parents foster creativity in girls.
For more information, please visit: www.LEGO.com.
Meredith Shelby
The study examined how language affects girls' creative confidence, with society attributing “sweet”, and “pretty”, exclusively to girls, while “brave”, and “innovative” are more often linked to boys. The findings revealed over half of children believe adults listen more to boys' creative ideas than those of girls, and 76% of parents agree that society takes male creatives more seriously than females.
Psychotherapist, parent and best-selling author, Amy Morin, talks about the new study and shares steps to help parents foster creativity in girls.
For more information, please visit: www.LEGO.com.
Meredith Shelby
The LEGO Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube