Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,565 in the last 365 days.

Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in AT&T Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AT&T recently confirmed that the personal information of millions of current and former account holders has been leaked online. The information potentially impacted includes current and former AT&T customer information, including names, email addresses, mailing addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, AT&T account numbers, and AT&T account passcodes.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against AT&T related to this data compromise. If you received a data breach notification from AT&T, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from AT&T that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

CONTACT Patrick Donathen
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 322-9243
EMAIL patrick@lcllp.com
WEB lynchcarpenter.com		  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in AT&T Data Breach

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more