MDC seeks bids for Commission Headquarters site renovation project

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking bids from qualified contractors for site renovations to the MDC Commission Headquarters Building in Jefferson City. MDC will be holding a pre-bid meeting for interested contractors at the MDC Commission Headquarters April 3 beginning at 10 a.m. in the main auditorium.

The project scope includes, but is not limited to, site improvements such as realignment of the entrance from Truman Blvd., stormwater improvements, and parking lot resurfacing.  Also included in this project will be replacement of the main water service to both the upper and lower sections of the site, replacement of the electrical service to the headquarters building, and improvements to one of the building entrances.

Contractors must be a plan holder of record to submit a bid for this project. To be listed as a plan holder, you must obtain bid documents from https://mdc.mo.gov/bidding or QuestCDN at http://www.questcdn.com. Electronic downloads are available for a non-refundable fee of $42.00 each. Contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com with any questions.

The Public Bid Opening is April 25 at 2 p.m. via QuestCDN Virtubid. The Public Bid Opening will be available via: Tele-Conference at 1-415-655-0002 Meeting number (access code): 2661 972 2914. The estimated range of the project is $5,000,000.00 to $6,500,000.00.

The MDC Commission Headquarters is located at 2901 West Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City. For additional information on the project, contact Dan Mahurin, 573-522-4115 ext. 3765, or dan.mahurin@mdc.mo.gov.

