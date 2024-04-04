THE BUK SHOP: Binging on Bukowski

The Buk Shop Features Rare Manuscripts by Charles Bukowski The Buk Shop catalog includes over 300 rare poetry journals with appearances by Charles Bukowski. The Buk Shop features rare manuscripts and drawings by Charles Bukowski.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Sharon’s obsession with collecting Charles Bukowski began when his wife surprised him with a signed Bukowski manuscript for his 40th birthday. He'd been reading Bukowski since he was in college but had no idea someone could actually purchase an original manuscript.

"From that point on I was hooked,” recalls Sharon, owner of The Buk Shop. “Not with Bukowski’s writing because I had already consumed most of his books. Rather, it was the excitement that came from hunting down and collecting his work.”

Sharon's wife purchased the manuscript from Scott Harrison, a reputable bookseller from San Francisco who was known for selling Bukowski manuscripts. In today’s massive digital landscape, Sharon says his wife was lucky to find the right guy.

“When someone wants to buy a unique present for a friend, a large number will go to eBay first,” Sharon explains. “And eBay is a great place to find lots of collectibles. But if it’s only four weeks before someone’s birthday and you want to give Bukowski as a present, it’s almost impossible to understand how unique something is or whether it is priced fairly.”

Sharon hopes people in that dilemma will visit The Buk Shop. With over 600 items, Sharon can ask a few simple questions and provide suggestions in any price range.

But it’s the seasoned Charles Bukowski collector who is likely to frequent The Buk Shop most often. The catalog features a wide selection of signed books, manuscripts, chapbooks and over 300 rare poetry journals. And unlike auction houses, there’s no buyer’s premium, no bidding wars and free shipping on orders over $150.

"No matter how long you've been collecting Bukowski, I guarantee you'll come across something that you've never seen before,” Sharon says. “That’s because the catalog reflects my own curiosity as a collector. It’s an obsession that never sleeps.”

Asked if a bookshop can sustain itself by featuring only a single writer, Sharon provides an optimistic outlook.

“Well, there’s no shortage of material, that’s for sure,” Sharon says. "And it seems to me that Bukowski is more popular than ever. The challenge, as it is with every bookseller, is to expose people to the excitement and joy of collecting. I’ve tried to do that by providing photographs and some history behind each item, giving them as storied a background as Bukowski himself.”

Sharon also believes that getting people interested in collecting means removing any vestige of self-importance or exclusivity on the part of the bookseller.

“When people reach out to me, they’re not reaching out to some crusty old man with a pipe,” Sharon says. “They’re reaching out to the guy who still feels the excitement of holding his first Bukowski manuscript.”

You can swing by The Buk Shop at thebukshop.com.