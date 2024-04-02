Dresner Partners Advised Sandin Manufacturing on Its Strategic Partnership With MultiTech Industries, a Portfolio Company of Argonaut Private Equity

CHICAGO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Sandin Manufacturing (Sandin) on its partnership with MultiTech Industries (MultiTech), a portfolio company of Argonaut Private Equity (Argonaut). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana, Sandin is a leading manufacturer of custom-designed mechanical cable assemblies and coated galvanized and stainless-steel cable. Sandin is also a leading distributor of bare galvanized and stainless-steel cable as well as related accessories.

Headquartered in Carol Stream, Illinois, MultiTech is a leading supplier of precision metal components and value-added assemblies. Providing the highest quality, most technologically advanced and innovative products across multiple industries worldwide, MultiTech Industries manufactures stampings, fasteners, precision machined components, springs, tubing, wire forms and mechanical assemblies from 16 global manufacturing sites located in the U.S., Mexico, and Asia. MultiTech’s values are centered around its employees and their commitment to providing the highest level of performance and customer service in the industries they serve.

Founded in 2002, Argonaut is a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based private equity firm with more than $2 billion of capital deployed in direct investments across the manufacturing and industrials sectors. Argonaut partners with companies to develop a strategy for accelerating growth and enhancing operations.

“Commenting on the transaction, Keith Sandin, President of Sandin said, “We are very happy with the outcome and excited about our partnership with MultiTech and Argonaut, which we believe will further accelerate Sandin’s growth and solidify the company’s position as a market leader. We are also extremely appreciative of the focused and efficient execution provided by Dresner Partners. The Dresner team, which was led by Paul Hoffman, also previously advised the Sandin family office on a prior transaction, and once again worked seamlessly with our company and legal advisors to consummate this new partnership.”

Paul Hoffman, Managing Director at Dresner Partners said, “We thoroughly enjoyed working with Sandin, MultiTech and Argonaut. Their complementary product lines and synergistic customers and end markets are expected to drive exciting growth opportunities for the combined platform.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “Industrials has been a specialty of Dresner Partners for over 30 years and this transaction demonstrates our ongoing commitment to maximizing value for every client. I would like to commend Paul Hoffman, Peter Bremhorst and James Jin on securing a successful outcome for Sandin.”

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on X.com (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/DresnerPartners.

