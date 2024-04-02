Submit Release
Highwoods to Release First Quarter 2024 Results Tuesday, April 23rd     

Conference Call Wednesday, April 24th, at 11:00 A.M.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its first quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, April 24th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428 and enter access code 595882. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:        
Brendan Maiorana                                        
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
919-872-4924



