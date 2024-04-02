3D Printing Construction Market is projected to achieve value of $750.8 billion 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 87.3%

3D Printing Construction Market

3D printing construction market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $750.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 87.3%.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in use of 3D printers in the construction industry for making precise final products, developing prototype while lowering the production and materials cost and increase in adoption of green buildings and structure drive the growth of the global 3D printing construction market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

Surge in use of 3D printers in the construction industry for making precise final products and developing prototype while lowering the production and materials cost and increase in adoption of green buildings and structure drive the growth of the global 3D printing building construction market. Moreover, increase in government investments in expansion of construction sector would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic negatively affected the market due to cancellation or postponement of construction projects and lack of workforce.

The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and increased prices of raw materials.

The report segments the global 3D printing construction market on the basis of construction method, material type, end user, and region.

Based on material type, the concrete segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the metal segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 91.4% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of end user, the building segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to around two-thirds of the market. However, the infrastructure segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 88.1% during the forecast period.

The global 3D printing construction market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 91.7% during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

The global 3D printing construction market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aectual, Aeditive, Apis Cor, Branch technology, COBOD international, Constructions-3D, Contour Crafting, CyBe Construction, ICON Technology Inc., Mighty Buildings, MX3D, Peri group, Sika AG, WASP Designs, Skanska AB, XtreeE, and Winsun.

