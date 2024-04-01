OWM Welcomes New Associate for Spring 2024 Internship

Maryanne Amanze, Metric (SI) Spring 2024 Montgomery College Intern

The Office of Weights and Measures (OWM) welcomes Maryanne Amanze, spring Professional Research Experience Program (PREP) intern.

Maryanne is currently in her second year at Montgomery College in Rockville, Maryland, where she is pursuing an associate degree in Computer Science and Performing Arts. After graduating, she intends to continue her educational journey by transferring to a four-year institution to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Dance and Computer Science. Outside of her academic pursuits, Maryanne immerses herself in the world of digital content creation through platforms like YouTube and TikTok to showcase her creativity. She also likes to choreograph and freestyle to different genres of music.

Maryanne’s Metric Program research, with mentor Elizabeth Benham, is focused on optimizing website content and expanding International System of Units (SI) education outreach resources, such as demonstration videos that explore the importance and use of metric system measurements in daily life. Projects will include preparing content for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic Games and the 150th anniversary of the Treaty of the Meter celebrated as World Metrology Day (20 May 2025).

Internship experiences are invaluable opportunities for students and are an important mechanism to help NIST develop a diverse, world-class pool of scientists and engineers to support our mission. Through the PREP and other NIST International and Academic Affairs Office programs, OWM is pleased to collaborate with universities to offer work experience opportunities for Science, Technology, and Engineering (STEM) students.

Related Links: