ProSearch Legal Discovery Experts to Share Insights, Contribute to Key Industry Initiatives at Upcoming Events

Spring schedule includes sponsorships of industry organizations and knowledge-sharing at events including the Sedona Conference, SOLID, CLOC, and Masters Conference

LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the company’s expanded investments this year in several prominent organizations and events, reaffirming its continued commitment to the legal industry with education and professional development opportunities.

As a dedicated industry partner, ProSearch has renewed its support in 2024 of EDI and Law Rocks, as well as continued participation in Legalweek New York, SOLID events, and CLOC. In addition, the company’s investments for this year include new sponsorships with ACEDS, the Masters Conference series, and the Sedona Conference.

Upcoming events in which ProSearch will participate include:

ProSearch experts will share their insights at these events as session moderators and panelists discussing innovation, AI, knowledge work, and the important issues lawyers and discovery professionals currently face in litigation, regulatory guidelines, privacy, and more. In addition, the company’s expanded webinar offerings and other initiatives in 2024 will further address key topics impacting discovery today, including project management, Microsoft 365, chat and messaging data, and how organizations extract business value from modern digital information using AI-enabled tools and expanded knowledge work.

About ProSearch
ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. ProSearch’s eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch’s team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborate with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

