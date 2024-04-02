Developing a Dynamic Workforce for Nature-based Climate Solutions and Green Projects in Alberta and British Columbia

CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECO Canada, a leading organization dedicated to advancing environmental careers and the environmental workforce, has released its latest research findings on the workforce required for nature-based climate solutions and green infrastructure projects in Alberta and British Columbia. This comprehensive study, titled " Developing a Dynamic Workforce for Nature-based Climate Solutions and Green Infrastructure Projects in Alberta and British Columbia: A Sector Report" provides invaluable insights into the critical roles and skills necessary to support environmental sustainability and economic development.

Nature-based climate solutions and green infrastructure projects play a pivotal role in shaping the environmental sector, influencing policy decisions, technological advancements, and sustainability strategies. The " Nature-based Climate Solutions " study, conducted by Delphi Group for ECO Canada, delves into essential sectors such as Coastal Restoration, Forestry, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Watershed Restoration, highlighting the key aspects of workforce requirements and skills demands.

Key findings from the research include:

The critical challenges in recruiting skilled workers and the importance of strategic talent development within the identified sectors.

The necessity for skills such as project management, safety protocols, regulatory knowledge, and technical areas including biology, hydrology, civil engineering, heavy equipment, and forestry.

Opportunities to improve talent acquisition and retention strategies to effectively support nature-based climate solutions and green infrastructure projects.



These insights are vital for stakeholders in the environmental sector, offering actionable data and strategic guidance for policymakers, industry leaders, and environmental workers.

“Understanding the workforce needed for nature-based climate solutions in Alberta and British Columbia is crucial for sustainable growth, fostering resilience, and ensuring a harmonious balance between economic development and environmental conservation in those provinces.” says Kevin Nilsen, ECO Canada’s President and CEO.

The release of "Nature-based Climate Solutions" report underscores ECO Canada's ongoing commitment to supporting environmental workers and shaping the future of the environmental workforce. For over 20 years, ECO Canada has been studying the environmental labour market to identify trends and opportunities in the sector. The organization's expertise serves as a valuable resource for informed decision-making, whether one is a policymaker, job seeker, academic researcher, or student.





Rapid Reskilling to Support Nature-based Climate Solutions and Green Infrastructure Projects in Canada project is funded by the Government of Canada’s Future Skills Centre.

Le project Accélération des reconversions professionnelles pour soutenir les solutions climatiques fondées sur la nature et les projects d’infrastructures vertes au Canada est financé par le Centre des Compétences futures du gouvernement du Canada.





For more information on Nature-based Climate Solutions report and to access the full report, visit Developing a Dynamic Workforce for Nature-based Climate Solutions and Green Infrastructure Projects in Alberta and British Columbia: A Sector Report | ECO Canada

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

For more information, contact:

Aaron Wilson

VP, Marketing & Sales

ECO Canada

media@eco.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cb4d0e3-3291-4b86-ba73-2ed8ab0bf34c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81ae84ab-f752-4734-aa51-d276b9fab649