ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame Congratulates Three New Inductees
Inductees – Sandy Shoemaker, Jackie Salmon, and William O’Brien - have now joined the ranks of other prominent ESOP advisors in the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame.
We're excited to induct these three fine professionals into the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame.”HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame exists to help preserve the history of the ESOP advisor community through the induction of those individuals who have played a significant role in the community throughout the years.
— Jack Veale
The most recent inductees to the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame are:
• Sandy Shoemaker - https://www.esopmarketplace.com/esop-advisor-hof-sandy-shoemaker.html
• Jackie Salmon - https://www.esopmarketplace.com/esop-advisor-hof-jackie-salmon.html
• William O’Brien - https://www.esopmarketplace.com/esop-advisor-hof-william-obrien.html
It is the privilege of the ESOP Hall of Fame and the family of ESOP advisors at the ESOPMarketplace.com to congratulate each of these trailblazers on their induction into the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame.
Each of these individuals has shared their passion for ESOPs and their wealth of knowledge with their clients and the broader world of ESOPs. Interviews with and about these inductees can be found on the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame website.
• Read about Sandy Shoemaker’s role in working with the Colorado Governor, Jared Polis, on that state’s Employee Ownership Commission.
• Read Jackie Salmon’s answer to the question, “What makes for a successful ESOP?” Her answer is insightful.
• Read William O’Brien’s take on trends within the ESOP industry post-COVID.
Jack Veale, the founder of the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame, said, "We're excited to induct these three fine professionals into the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame. We're honored to be able to recognize their contribution to the ESOP community throughout the years, and we're grateful for their positive impact on our industry."
What is the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame?
The ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame is an effort by the membership of ESOPMarketplace.com to establish a comprehensive timeline of ESOP history that acknowledges and celebrates the contributions of individuals who have played a key role in developing the understanding and practice of ESOPs.
The ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame timeline highlights key events such as the publication of seminal texts that developed the idea of employee ownership, important legislation that established rules for employee ownership plans, and ways in which the ESOP community organized and formed bodies to promote ESOPs and disseminate information about the plans.
About ESOPMarketplace.com
ESOPMarketplace.com is the premier online location for finding the most competent and experienced ESOP lawyers, trustees, advisors, and consultants in North America. These ESOP professionals work carefully with the parties involved in an ESOP to achieve the most favorable outcomes in the implementation and running of an ESOP.
To learn more about ESOPMarketplace.com, go to www.esopmarketplace.com.
