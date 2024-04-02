Quick Custom Intelligence, LLC Enters Into a 3-Year Strategic Partnership with Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort

SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort, enterprises of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community have announced a 3-year strategic partnership that will revolutionize the gaming and hospitality industry in the Phoenix market, setting the stage for a dynamic synergy between technology and hospitality. The software deployment is complete and Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort’s dedicated host team is using the tool. The state-of-the-art platform is expected to enhance operations, optimize service and ensure guests have an unparalleled experience.



John Dinius, President & CEO of Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with QCI. The QCI platform is a game-changer for our Player Development and Slot Departments. We believe the QCI platform will not only streamline our operations but also elevate the level of service and entertainment we provide to our valued guests. With QCI's innovative solutions, we are confident in our ability to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience in the Phoenix market. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and innovation."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, echoed this sentiment, expressing his satisfaction with the newly formed partnership, "At QCI, we value partnerships that are built on mutual respect, shared vision, and commitment. Our collaboration with Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort is the epitome of such a relationship. We've been deeply impressed by the Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort teams, their passion for excellence, and their unwavering dedication to enhancing guest experiences. I'm proud and excited about the journey ahead and confident that together, we'll set new standards in the Phoenix market."

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354