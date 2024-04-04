Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer Patricia Rodriguez-Christian Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
Patricia is a strong leader with a commitment to service and integrity in her work. I find her contributions to the conversation always to be valuable. She's an asset to the boards on which she serves”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Patricia Q. Rodriguez-Christian, MPA, of Dallas, Texas, in the United States.
Patricia is the Chief Executive Officer of CRC Group Inc., a family office with interests across multiple sectors. She is the chair of the board of directors of the Women’s Business Council – Southwest, co-chairperson of the board of WomenExecs on Boards, where she chairs the Nominating Committee, and a member of the board of directors of Actuated Medical Inc. She also served on the national board of WBENC, the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States, where she was a member of the Finance Committee. Patricia is a former trustee of the DTC Endowment Fund, supporting the Dallas Theatre Center. She began her career with the Department of Commerce in the Office of the Secretary. Patricia holds an MPA from the University of New Mexico, a BBA in business/commerce from the University of Phoenix, the Corporate Director Certificate from Harvard Business School, and has completed executive education programs at Harvard and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.
"Patricia is a strong leader who brings a commitment to service and integrity to her work," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "I’ve had the pleasure of working with her through our guided study cohorts for WomenExecs on Boards and find her contributions to the conversation always to be valuable. She is an asset to the boards on which she serves."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“The Directors and Chief Risk Officers’ group (the DCRO Institute) has been an invaluable partner in providing subject matter experts, real-life case studies, and thought leadership in managing enterprise risks for any size organization,” said Ms. Rodriguez-Christian. “I feel better equipped to address the rapidly changing landscape of cyber security issues in the boardroom while effectively fulfilling my fiduciary duties and supporting management teams. I highly recommend this program to all board directors,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
