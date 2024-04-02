BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: ChampionX Corporation (Nasdaq – CHX), Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq - NVEI), Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - DOMA), Kidpik Corp. (Nasdaq - PIK)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



ChampionX Corporation (Nasdaq – CHX)

Under the terms of the agreement, ChampionX will be acquired by SLB (NYSE - SLB). ChampionX shareholders will receive 0.735 shares of SLB common stock in exchange for each ChampionX share. At the closing of the transaction ChampionX shareholders will own approximately 9% of SLB’s outstanding shares of common stock. The investigation concerns whether the ChampionX Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders and whether SLB is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq - NVEI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Nuvei will be acquired by Advent International (“Advent”). Nuvei shareholders will receive $34.00 a share in cash for each share of Nuvei they hold. The investigation concerns whether the Nuvei Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Advent is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $43.81 for the Company’s shares.

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - DOMA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Doma will be acquired by Title Resources Group (“TRG”). Doma shareholders will receive $6.29 in cash for each share of Doma they hold. The investigation concerns whether the Doma Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether TRG is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Kidpik Corp. (Nasdaq - PIK)

Under the terms of the agreement, Kidpik will be acquired by Nina Footwear Corp. Nina Footwear stockholders will be issued shares of common stock of Kidpik such that upon closing thereof, Nina Footwear’s stockholders will own 80% of Kidpik’s outstanding common stock. The investigation concerns whether the Kidpik Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s minority shareholders and whether Nina Footwear Corp is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

