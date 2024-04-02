Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,799 in the last 365 days.

Equity Litigation Group Is Investigating Proposed Sale of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. to Silver Lake

BOSTON, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Litigation Group LLP is investigating the proposed sale of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) to Silver Lake.

On April 2, 2024, Endeavor announced that its Board of Directors had agreed to sell the company to the company’s controlling stockholder, Silver Lake, for $27.50 per share in cash. Equity Litigation Group’s investigation of this transaction is ongoing but the firm believes that public investors may be receiving less than full value because of Silver Lake’s conflicts. Notably, Silver Lake approved the sale by written consent and the vote is not subject to approval by minority stockholders.

In order to protect and maximize the value of their Endeavor investments, shareholders may wish to take steps to enforce their legal rights to a fair price. Investors who would like more information about Equity’s investigation should visit https://www.equitylitigation.com/endeavor or contact Joel Fleming at jfleming@equitylitigation.com or 617.468.8602.

For more information about Equity, please visit the Firm’s website at www.equitylitigation.com.

This message may be considered attorney advertising

Equity Litigation Group LLP
Joel Fleming
101 Arch Street, 8th Floor
Boston, MA 02110
617.468.8602
jfleming@equitylitigation.com


You just read:

Equity Litigation Group Is Investigating Proposed Sale of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. to Silver Lake

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more