Equity Litigation Group Is Investigating Proposed Sale of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. to Silver Lake

BOSTON, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Litigation Group LLP is investigating the proposed sale of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) to Silver Lake.



On April 2, 2024, Endeavor announced that its Board of Directors had agreed to sell the company to the company’s controlling stockholder, Silver Lake, for $27.50 per share in cash. Equity Litigation Group’s investigation of this transaction is ongoing but the firm believes that public investors may be receiving less than full value because of Silver Lake’s conflicts. Notably, Silver Lake approved the sale by written consent and the vote is not subject to approval by minority stockholders.

In order to protect and maximize the value of their Endeavor investments, shareholders may wish to take steps to enforce their legal rights to a fair price. Investors who would like more information about Equity’s investigation should visit https://www.equitylitigation.com/endeavor or contact Joel Fleming at jfleming@equitylitigation.com or 617.468.8602.

