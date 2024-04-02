Submit Release
YieldMax™ Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) Trading halt and resumption of trading

MILWAUKEE, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announces that the YieldMax™ Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF, (Ticker: ULTY) was halted due to an incorrect holdings file being disseminated publicly the morning of April 2, 2024. That file has been corrected and disseminated, and trading is anticipated to resume on April 2, 2024.


Contact Gavin Filmore at gfilmore@tidalfg.com for more information.

