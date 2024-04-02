BlockDAG Network Releases DAG Paper V2, Changes the Blockchain Game

London, UK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent release of BlockDAG Network's Technical Whitepaper– DAG Paper V2 , marks a significant milestone in the blockchain industry. Following their announcement last week, the team delivered on their promise and on Monday unveiled the document known as DAG Paper V2. The whitepaper, shared across official channels including the project’s website, Instagram, X , and Telegram, provides a detailed account of how BlockDAG Network's groundbreaking advancements and operational strategies within the blockchain sector have changed the industry forever.





BlockDAG and its Technology:

Blockchain technology has long been lauded for its potential to revolutionize various industries and individuals' lives. However, conventional linear blockchains encounter inherent limitations, famously known as the blockchain trilemma. BlockDAG Network emerges as a solution to this trilemma by introducing a protocol that diverges from traditional linear blockchains.

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum's PoW-based networks, where miners play a pivotal role in block creation, BlockDAG Network introduces a pioneering protocol that utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure to organize blocks. Unlike conventional architectures, where blocks reference a single previous block, BlockDAG's blocks reference all leaf nodes of the DAG. This innovative approach enables the inclusion of more blocks, accommodating additional transactions and achieving higher throughput.

The utilization of Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure ensures security, scalability, and democracy. By amalgamating the benefits of blockchain and DAG architectures, BlockDAG offers high throughput and fast transaction speeds while maintaining robust security measures.

BlockDAG and its Security:

Central to BlockDAG's protocol is its ability to differentiate between honest and dishonest blocks within the DAG. Leveraging innovative algorithms such as PHANTOM and GHOSTDAG, BlockDAG prioritizes the inclusion of honest blocks, ensuring transaction integrity and coherence within the network.

GHOSTDAG classifies blocks within the queue based on their references from previously validated blocks, giving heavier blocks priority for processing. This incentivizes miners to build on the most widely accepted sections of the DAG, efficiently establishing a comprehensive transaction order.

PHANTOM relies on the assumption of honest majority participation by miners, while acknowledging the risk of a malicious majority compromising network functionality and security. The GHOSTDAG algorithm further secures the PHANTOM network by prioritizing blocks with more references, reinforcing the dominance of the honest majority's chain over time and mitigating the effectiveness of malicious actors' attempts to disrupt the network.





BlockDAG and its Uses:

With a total supply of 150 billion coins, BlockDAG Coin (BDAG) aims to establish a fair and sustainable distribution. The Technical Whitepaper ( DAG Paper V2 ) outlines the current progress and future roadmap developments of the BlockDAG Network, from the launch phase to the expansion of the ecosystem and the integration of innovative solutions.

BlockDAG Coin (BDAG) serves as the native token of the BlockDAG ecosystem, facilitating various operations and interactions within the network, including mining, spending, staking, and access to decentralized applications (dApps). BDAG acts as the medium for mining, spending, building, and earning. It also facilitates transaction fees, peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, and validator rewards, fostering a dynamic digital economy within the blockchain realm.





The BlockDAG Network team invites blockchain enthusiasts, developers, and stakeholders to join their journey towards a more inclusive and efficient blockchain ecosystem. With a commitment to innovation and security, coupled with a wide range of features and functionalities, BlockDAG Network aims to revolutionize decentralized systems while paving the way for a more efficient and inclusive digital future.

