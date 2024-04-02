Delta Institute Celebrates 25 Years of Building a More Equitable and Climate-Resilient Future with Midwest Communities

Join Delta at the Chicago History Museum on May 21st to celebrate 25 years of building a more equitable and climate-resilient future with Midwest communities! Delta Institute collaborates with communities across the Midwest to solve complex environmental challenges.

The nonprofit marks this milestone with a celebration at the Chicago History Museum on May 21st

In 2004, I joined this six-year-old innovative nonprofit named Delta Institute as a Programs Associate not knowing what I was getting into. I’m so proud of the journey that I’ve been able to go on.” — Bill Schleizer, CEO, Delta Institute

CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1998, Delta Institute was founded to address the environmental and economic issues that Midwest communities faced from disinvestment, systemic inequity, and policy decisions. Since then, the nonprofit has collaborated on projects that benefit the lives of millions of Midwesterners in urban, suburban, and rural communities. On May 21, 2024, Delta will celebrate a landmark milestone in their history by hosting a special 25th Anniversary Celebration at the Chicago History Museum.

Since its inception, the nonprofit has been instrumental in advancing hundreds of innovative and inclusive community-driven projects throughout the Midwest, like developing the City of Chicago’s Waste Strategy in 2021, an initiative that has helped the City improve its waste reduction efforts. Delta Institute has also planted tens of thousands of trees throughout the region over the past quarter century and is continuing that progress with their current efforts to establish a Tree Planting Consortium in Northwest Indiana. In 2023, the US EPA also recognized Delta Institute as one of 29 Environmental Finance Centers supporting the agency’s commitment to advancing water equity and access for all.

“In 2004, I joined this six-year-old innovative nonprofit named Delta Institute as a Programs Associate not knowing what I was getting into,” said Bill Schleizer, Delta Institute’s CEO of eight years. “I’m so proud of the journey that I’ve been able to go on with this organization, and I’m grateful to all the many, many partners, staff, Board, communities, and supporters who have worked with us toward a more sustainable and equitable future.” During his tenure as Delta Institute’s CEO, Crains Chicago Business recognized Schleizer as one of the City’s Notable LGBTQ Executives in 2019 and as a Notable Leader in Sustainability in 2022.

Delta Institute’s collaborative solution-oriented focus has established them as a trustworthy partner to many government institutions, small businesses, community groups, and fellow nonprofit organizations throughout the Midwest. They have received many accolades and awards for their work throughout their history: winning the 2023 Indiana Governor’s Award in Environmental Excellence, receiving Illinois Green’s Emerald Award for Green Innovation, and placing as one of six finalists for the Pritzker-Traubert Foundation’s inaugural Chicago Prize, as examples. The nonprofit has also been consistently recognized for their commitment to nonprofit accountability, earning Candid’s Platinum Seal of Transparency and Four-Star “Give with Confidence” ratings from Charity Navigator – designations received by fewer than 0.1% of all 1.5 million registered nonprofits in the United States.

“I’ve come full circle with Delta Institute, having contributed as a staff member from 2009-2015, and now am the Vice Chair and Incoming Chair on the Board of Directors,” Vanessa Roanhorse, CEO of Roanhorse Consulting shared. “To see the transformation and expansion of Delta’s work in many communities across the Midwest has been awe-inspiring to witness, knowing how complex the issues are and the creative thinking required to co-create long term solutions that center people and planet.”

The nonprofit is also proud of the role it has played in establishing other independent operations that share their mission. “Rebuilding Exchange began as a project at Delta Institute in 2008 that was then spun off as a separate venture,” said Aina Gutierrez, Executive Director of Rebuilding Exchange. “Since then, we have grown to two locations that serve the Chicagoland area and offer our community a wide range of services, including our reclaimed building material stores, workforce training programs, creative reuse workshops, and deconstruction services. Both of our organizations have had a tremendous year of growth, so coming together to toast our efforts of creating a more sustainable future and community means a lot to us and those we serve.”

The organization has also played a role in helping other early-stage entrepreneurs develop sustainability-focused ventures through Delta Institute’s “BOOST” program. The program has provided a platform for 20 start-ups like Block Bins, Chicago Tool Library, EcoShip, Gardeneers, Lillian Augusta Hair, Southside Blooms, and Urban Canopy to collectively win more than $100,000 in small business grants to further their ventures.

The event planning committee for the 25th Anniversary Celebration is comprised of a coalition of the nonprofit’s volunteers, supporters, and partners, like Ghian Foreman, President and CEO of Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative. “Our three-year-old project partnership with Delta Institute has been incredibly fruitful in our Terra Firma project. Our shared work has emphasized collecting community-driven data around Green Infrastructure in Chicago’s South Shore, Woodlawn, and Washington Park neighborhoods, and now we’re ready to celebrate.”

Proceeds from the May 21st event support Delta Institute’s environmental, economic, and climate goals. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available now for families, companies, foundations, and philanthropists wishing to showcase their support of Delta’s environmental, economic, and social programs. The event will be held at the iconic Chicago History Museum with food, drinks, and entertainment.

Delta Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to collaborate with communities to solve complex environmental challenges throughout the Midwest. They address Midwestern environmental, economic, and climate challenges today, so that the Midwest region is more resilient, equitable, and innovative tomorrow.