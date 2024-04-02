Vietnam sees Japan as important strategic partner: Party official

VIETNAM, April 2 - TOKYO – Việt Nam always views Japan as an important and long-term strategic partner, and stands ready to develop the bilateral ties to a stronger and more comprehensive and practical fashion on the basis of its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification, a senior Vietnamese Party official has said.

Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai made the statement while meeting with high-ranking Japanese leaders in Tokyo on Tuesday. Those included President of the Liberal Democratic Party and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President of House of Councillors Otsuji Hidehisa, and President of the National Diet Nukaga Fukushiro.

Mai also had discussions with Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party Central Committee Shii Kazuo and Chairman of the Japan – Việt Nam Parliamentarian Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, and received Governor of Yamanashi prefecture Kotaro Nagasaki.

She conveyed Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s greetings to the Japanese leaders, and congratulated Japan on its achievements in various fields over the past time.

Speaking highly of the robust development of the Việt Nam – Japan relations, which were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia, she suggested both sides proactively concretise the signed agreements and the common perceptions reached by leaders of the two countries in the areas of politics, defence-security cooperation and people-to-people exchange.

PM Kishida and other Japanese leaders congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements during the Đổi mới (Renewal) process as well as those carved out in recent years under the leadership of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

They affirmed that Việt Nam is an important strategic partner of Japan in the region, stressing they are willing to support and accompany Việt Nam for a country of independence, self-reliance and development with its industrialisation, modernisation and comprehensive and intensive international integration.

The two sides agreed to continue enhancing political trust and mutual understanding through regular contacts at all levels, promoting the efficiency of cooperation mechanisms and dialogues through various channels such as Party, Government, parliament, and localities.

Việt Nam and Japan will also work together to boost cooperation in economy-trade, investment and other practical areas, making them on par with the potential and development demand in each country. Japan will continue its support for Việt Nam to roll out key development programmes, including green transition, digital transition and climate change response, create favourable conditions for Việt Nam to access and use new-generation ODA and better engage in Japanese firms’ global supply chains.

The Japanese leaders recognised the contributions made by Vietnamese nationals to the host nation’s development, and informed plans to facilitate conditions for Vietnamese workers in the coming time.

On the occasion, the two sides discussed international and regional issues of mutual concerns, and affirmed the principle of respect for international laws and UN Charter to handle disagreements and disputes. They also shared their wish to step up the Vietnam – Japan relations and ASEAN – Japan ties as a whole for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Mai and the CPV high-ranking delegation will leave for Hà Nội on Wednesday. – VNS