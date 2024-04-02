Deputy PM attends Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme at Harvard University

VIETNAM, April 2 - WASHINGTON — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái is leading a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 2024 Việt Nam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) held at Harvard University in Boston, the United States, from April 1-3.

In his opening remarks, Khái emphasised that through the eight successful editions, the VELP had become one of the reputable dialogue and policy consultation programmes between Việt Nam and the US. He affirmed that Việt Nam wished to continue coordinating closely with the US to implement the contents of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development between the two countries in all fields, especially education and training.

In the context that Việt Nam's economy is in transition, with great openness and limited resilience, the Deputy PM expressed his desire to continue receiving consultation and recommendations from scientists, students of the VELP programme and Harvard Kennedy School in the process of developing and implementing socio-economic development policies.

The 2024 programme focuses on three main discussion contents: Prospects and notable developments of the world and Asian economies, and assessment of major transformation trends and impacts on Việt Nam economy; promoting new growth drivers in Việt Nam, especially innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and emerging technologies; and solutions to overcome the middle income trap and transform the growth model.

At discussion sessions on April 1 on global economic prospects, AI, and semiconductor, professors and experts presented an overall and comprehensive picture of the development trends of major economies, and new technologies. They expressed their impression of the success of the Vietnamese economy, describing it as among those with the most successful transformation in the world over the past two decades.

Speaking highly of Việt Nam's potential and opportunities in participating in global supply chains in emerging technology industries, experts made specific and practical recommendations for the country to seize opportunities from new trends, especially taking advantage of the shifting of investment flows, building an ecosystem to develop emerging technologies, promoting human resources advantages in AI development, and investing in digital infrastructure and renewable energy.

On this occasion, Deputy PM Khái received Professor Douglas Elmendorf, Dean at Harvard Kennedy School; Professor David Golan, Dean at Harvard Medical School; and professors of the Việt Nam Programme at Harvard University.

On April 2-3, within the 2024 VELP framework, thematic sessions on cloud computing, digital environment, technology and global security challenges, growth model transformation and measures to overcome middle income trap are scheduled. — VNS