Indian pollution control vessel visiting HCM City

HCM CITY — The Indian Coast Guard (ICG)’s pollution control vessel Samudra Paheredar, with a crew of 120 sailors led by Captain Sudhir Ravindran, arrived at HCM City port on Tuesday, commencing a 4-day visit to the city.

The Indian delegation is scheduled to pay courtesy calls to leaders of the municipal People's Committee and the commander of Coast Guard Region 3. They will participate in friendly exchanges, demonstrate pollution response activities, and carry out a joint exercise with the Vietnamese Coast Guard (VCG).

The visit is organised in line with a memorandum of understanding on cooperation signed by the two sides in 2015.

Ravindran stated that this visit is a good opportunity for officers and soldiers of the two forces to exchange experiences and practices in maritime law enforcement, thereby contributing to enhancing their friendly relations, cooperation, mutual understanding, and trust.

The 94.1m-long vessel boasts modern pollution response equipment and can operate at sea for 20 days with a range of 6,000 nautical miles. — VNS