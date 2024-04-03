Porch Life Introduces New Horizontal Side Slider Windows
Customize your porch with horizontal side slider windows, featuring durable Memory Vinyl glazing and easy installation by Porch Life.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Porch Life, a leading provider of high-quality outdoor living solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product offering: Horizontal Side Slider Windows by Porch Conversions™. These innovative windows are designed to enhance the porch experience, allowing homeowners to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors while staying comfortable and protected.
The Horizontal Side Slider Windows from Porch Conversions™ is a game-changer for anyone looking to transform their porch, screen room, or gazebo into a versatile living space. With a 7/8" mounting fin, these sliding windows are easy to install and provide a secure fit. The bottom rollers ensure smooth and effortless sliding, while the center latch locks the windows shut tightly, offering both security from the elements, ventilation, and peace of mind.
One of the standout features of these windows is the use of Memory Vinyl glazing. This durable material is virtually tear-proof and comes in four attractive colors, allowing homeowners to customize their windows to match their unique home style and preferences. Additionally, the heavy-duty extruded aluminum frames are electrostatically painted for long-lasting beauty, ensuring that these windows will continue to enhance the aesthetic appeal of any outdoor space.
Porch Conversions™ takes pride in its commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. Each Horizontal Side Slider Window is custom-made to fit any size opening, ensuring a perfect fit to your rough opening every time. The sliding panels can be easily removed for cleaning, making the maintenance of these sliding windows efficient. The windows also come with a full exterior screen, providing an additional layer of protection against insects and debris.
"We are excited to be a national retail partner with Porch Conversions™ to offer our customers the new Horizontal Side Slider Windows in 2024," said Andrea Severson, Owner of Porch Life. "These windows are not only functional and easy to use, but they also add a touch of elegance to any outdoor space. We believe that our customers will be delighted with the quality and versatility that these windows bring."
Porch Life is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and top-of-the-line products. With the addition of the Horizontal Side Slider Windows by Porch Conversions™, they continue to solidify their position as a trusted provider of outdoor living solutions.
About Porch Life:
Porch Life is a leading supplier and national retailer of Porch Conversions™ (seen on HGTV) DIY memory vinyl windows and doors designed to enhance the outdoor living porch experience. Affordable, easy to operate, and install - Porch Life will transform a standard screen porch, sunroom, covered patio, or covered deck, into a multi-season room, that you will be able to enjoy for most of the year.
Porch Life serves customers nationwide. Porch Life is committed to delivering high-quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service.
