AVCC Releases New Report on Baseline Cybersecurity for Automated Driving and Assisted Driving Systems
AVCC's cybersecurity report offers recommendations on security requirements, threats, standards, and regulations
Ensuring cybersecurity in assistive driving and autonomous vehicles is essential for protecting the safety, privacy, and functionality of these vehicles.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVCC, a global consortium dedicated to advancing automated and autonomous vehicles (AVs) by defining and evaluating AV computing solutions, has announced the release of its latest technical report, TR-006: Baseline Cybersecurity for Automated Driving & Assisted Driving Systems. This collaborative report, authored by multiple member companies, serves as a crucial resource for the automotive industry and machine learning (ML) communities, offering recommendations on security requirements, threats, standards, and regulations. It represents a significant step towards establishing cybersecurity guidelines for the era of software-defined vehicles.
Andrew Jones, Chair of the AVCC Cybersecurity Working Group and Systems Architect at Arm, emphasized the importance of cybersecurity in AVs, stating, "Ensuring cybersecurity in assistive driving and autonomous vehicles is essential for protecting the safety, privacy, and functionality of these vehicles, as well as maintaining public trust and regulatory compliance." He added that AVCC collaborates with the automotive industry to develop standards and recommendations that benefit the entire ecosystem.
TR-006 provides a comprehensive framework that:
- Establishes a Usable Basis for Security Requirements: The report lays a foundation for defining security requirements for platforms responsible for autonomous or assisted driving tasks.
- Identifies Baseline Threats and Functional Security: It outlines baseline threats, assets, and functional security requirements, setting the stage for robust security measures.
- Ensures Alignment with Regulations and Standards: TR-006 ensures alignment with critical regulations and essential standards by defining baseline security functional requirements.
- Develops a Generic Baseline Protection Profile: The report paves the way for a generic baseline protection profile for Automated Vehicles and Assisted Driving (AV/AD) compute systems, offering a standardized approach.
This report focuses on sensor-rich, compute-intensive systems capable of enabling autonomous or assisted driving. Building on SAE's work in defining use cases and references is AVCC’s conceptual architecture for the dynamic driving task. The report describes the key attacker profile and provides a security problem definition together with requirements for a system to be resilient in the face of anticipated threats. Then it correlates these requirements with emerging regulations such as UNECE R155 and standards, including SAE 21434. Finally, it also addresses considerations for using certification methodologies to assure the coverage and quality of the driving computer systems defenses.
For more information or to download a complimentary abstract of AVCC's TR-006: Baseline Cybersecurity for Automated Driving & Assisted Driving Systems, please visit AVCC's website at https://avcc.org/tr006/.
About AVCC
AVCC is a global automated and autonomous vehicle (AV) consortium that specifies and benchmarks solutions for AV computing, cybersecurity, functional safety, and building block interconnects. AVCC is a not-for-profit membership organization building an ecosystem of OEMs, automotive suppliers, and semiconductor and software suppliers in the automotive industry. The consortium addresses the complexity of the intelligent-vehicle software-defined automotive environment and promotes member-driven dialogue within technical working groups to address non-differentiable common challenges. AVCC is committed to driving the evolution of autonomous and automated solutions up to L5 performance. https://avcc.org/
