Arthur Lawrence Acquires Raisso to Expand its Healthcare Staffing Solutions

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur Lawrence, a leading global consulting and staffing firm, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Raisso, a prominent player in healthcare staffing. Rebranding the acquired firm now as 'Raisso – an Arthur Lawrence Company', this strategic move marks a significant milestone for both organizations and sets the stage for an exciting future.

Wajid Mirza - Managing Partner at Arthur Lawrence expresses: “We are delighted to welcome Raisso into the Arthur Lawrence family. Their expertise in healthcare staffing is unparalleled, and their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our core values. Together, we will create synergies that benefit our clients, employees, and the industry as a whole.”

While announcing this significant development, Abhi Mathur - Co-Founder at Raisso, shares, “Arthur Lawrence boasts an extensive network of clients, including major players in the Big 4 and Fortune 500 companies. Joining forces with Arthur Lawrence is a momentous step for Raisso. Our journey has been marked by dedication and a relentless pursuit of quality. By integrating with Arthur Lawrence, we gain access to a broader platform, expanded resources, and a shared vision. We are excited to contribute to the growth story of our extended family.”

The acquisition represents the culmination of years of hard work and dedication by the Raisso team. Their track record of successful placements, client satisfaction, and industry knowledge has impressed the Arthur Lawrence leadership. As they embark on this shared journey, Arthur Lawrence extends a mighty congratulations to each member of the Raisso family. Together, Arthur Lawrence and Raisso form a powerhouse in talent acquisition.

Their combined strength of expertise, reach and credibility is greater than the sum of its parts. By integrating Raisso into its fold, Arthur Lawrence enhances the two companies’ collective profile as a premier firm, offering top-tier talent acquisition. Both the companies look forward to connect with new colleagues, build bridges, foster friendships, and create a vibrant community as they embrace this new chapter of growth, shared success, and making a positive impact on the healthcare industry.

At the core of this alliance lies common fundamental values, such as integrity, collaboration and innovation. As Arthur Lawrence and Raisso come together, they look forward to shaping the future of talent acquisition and making a positive impact on the healthcare industry.

About Arthur Lawrence

Arthur Lawrence is a global management and technology consulting firm with expertise in talent acquisition, finance and accounting services, digital transformation and customer experience solutions. Our clientele boasts of organizations that are among the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 lists. Our alliances with the Big Four firms and leading technology giants have been a result of our commitment to delivering exceptional results for over two decades. We have been recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace in Houston, and have also been featured in The Global Outsourcing 100 and Inc.5000 lists. Our winning engagements range from big data solutions for aerospace companies, business intelligence projects for the oil and gas industry and technology transformation and implementation for governments and private sector corporations to finance automation solutions and business process outsourcing across industries. Arthur Lawrence operates globally from offices across the US, Canada, UK, South Africa and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region.