Porsche Financial Services strengthens leadership team

Four new vice presidents have been tapped as the organization builds towards the future

Atlanta, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) announced today the appointment of four new vice presidents to key leadership positions.

The new appointments include Brian Gassert, VP Sales; Rebecca McClain, VP Products and Marketing; John Claiborne, VP Digital Transformation and Data Intelligence; and Eli Yaremenko, VP Capital Markets.

"Following the Porsche IPO in September 2022, Porsche Financial Services has continued to evaluate how the organization can most effectively support its continued growth plan,” said Ross Dupper, President and CEO of Porsche Financial Services. "We have formed an exceptional team with the expertise and passion to lead PFS into the future, and I’m excited to support these leaders as they help transition PFS to the next level.”

Brian Gassert, VP Sales: Brian began his career at PFS in 2004 as a Regional Sales Manager in the New England area. Throughout his career, he has held various roles, including National Sales Manager, Director of Customer Service and Remarketing, and Director, Sales. Among his many accomplishments, Brian rolled out the Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini protection products to the dealer network in 2015. Brian transitions to his new role following ten years as a member of the PFS Senior Leadership Team in the role of Director, US Sales. Brian holds a BBA in Finance from Temple University and graduate courses at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA.

Rebecca McClain, VP Products and Marketing: Rebecca embarked on her professional journey at Porsche Financial Services in 2016, assuming the Manager, Marketing Communications role. In 2017, she transitioned to Director, Marketing, Programs & Products. Prior to her tenure at Porsche, Rebecca accumulated 17 years of experience in the wholesale automotive sector, where she undertook diverse roles encompassing sales, marketing, and CRM functions. Rebecca earned her Bachelor of Science in Management and Multinational Business Operations from Florida State University.

John Claiborne, VP Digital Transformation and Data Intelligence: John began his career with Porsche in 2001 as an IT contractor and has since held positions with increasing technical and management responsibility with Porsche Business Services, Porsche Cars North America, and Porsche Financial Services, where he managed the US launch of exclusive brand financial services for Bentley, Lamborghini, and Bugatti in 2012. He most recently served as the Director of Corporate Strategy and Digital Transformation. John holds a Master of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from Northern Illinois University.

Eli Yaremenko, VP Capital Markets: Eli joined PFS in January 2019 as Director, Treasury and Capital Markets. In that role, he was instrumental in guiding the liquidity and funding of PFS through the “COVID” cycle, a period of significant interest rate volatility. In December 2022, Eli and his team embarked on a multi-year transformation of the capital structure and funding in the US, starting with the syndication of a multi-bank $4+ Billion credit facility followed by a highly successful return of PFS to the Term ABS Bond market. Before his tenure at PFS, Eli spent 20 years at various multinational corporations in various finance and strategy roles. Eli earned an MBA degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Master of Accounting from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Porsche Financial Services is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of German luxury car maker Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (“Porsche AG”). As the dedicated financial services company for Porsche Cars North America, PFS provides custom financial solutions and products to Porsche customers and dealers in the United States and Canada.

Jennifer Bixler Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 470.827.1201 external.jennifer.bixler@porsche.us Jarred Hopkins Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404.401.4448 jarred.hopkins@porsche.us