Study Highlights Overwhelming Support for Identity Verification to Combat Misinformation on Social Media Platforms

60% of social media users say platforms must verify user identities as fears of election-year misinformation grow; 62% endorse legal accountability

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey by Media.com , a pioneering online network providing source information, underscores a strong public preference for the identities of social media users to be verified as a way to curb misinformation, especially leading up to the 2024 election.

The Media.com study indicates that 60% of social media users advocate for mandatory user identity verification to deter the spread of fake news by imposters and automated bots. Additionally, 67% are more likely to trust platforms that require proof of identity for verified users.

“Although some social media companies such as X (formerly Twitter) offer a form of profile verification for users who pay for it, many people want a more stringent level of identity verification,” comments Media.com founder and CEO James Mawhinney.

“We believe that one way to protect and empower our users in the age of misinformation is to disallow fake profiles.”

Majority of Social Media Users Say Identity Verification Boosts Content Integrity

Social media users are advocating for various strategies to address misinformation risks, including universal fact-checking (57%), mandatory user identity verification (55%), and stringent penalties for spreading falsehoods (42%), stemming from public concerns regarding safety and credibility on social platforms, with a notable distrust towards content from unverified sources; 76% are hesitant to engage with such information, and in alignment with these concerns, Media.com is committed to fostering integrity and accountability among its users through fast and simple identity checks aligned with KYC (Know Your Customer) and KYB (Know Your Business) verification standards.

"It's not just about having a tick or badge next to your name; it’s about restoring public trust in information," explains Mawhinney.

Impact of Misinformation and Call for Safeguards

The study finds that misinformation is not only prevalent, with 40% encountering it occasionally and 11% frequently, but also significantly impacts user perception and behavior. Further, a substantial number call for government regulation (51%) and legal responsibility (62%) for platforms hosting misleading content.

Media.com aims to answer the public's call by fostering a verified digital community, asserting that full profile verification is useful for maintaining integrity and trust in online communication. The survey, conducted by NSRC Market Research and involving 1,005 active U.S. multi-social media users aged 18 and above, underscores the critical need for platforms to adopt more rigorous measures against misinformation.

About Media.com

Media.com , founded by entrepreneur James Mawhinney following a personal experience with misinformation, is an online network that champions verified digital engagement. The network enables users to access information from verified sources, combating misinformation and improving communication using technology. Media.com is owned by Kismet Group, which acquired the domain name in July 2023 and has pre-registrations from individuals and organizations across more than 130 countries.

