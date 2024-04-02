Varonis Debuts Industry's First Cybersecurity Solution for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Data security leader adds new Copilot functionality to its platform to ensure continuous AI security and compliance

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced Varonis for Microsoft 365 Copilot — the industry's first purpose-built solution to secure Microsoft's AI-powered productivity tool before and after deployment.

Varonis' new offering builds on its existing Microsoft 365 security suite, adding new capabilities to monitor Copilot data access in real time, detect abnormal Copilot interactions, and automatically limit sensitive data accessible by both humans and AI agents.

AI tools can unlock incredible efficiency gains, but when not properly controlled, can unintentionally expose sensitive information to employees and allow cybercriminals and insider threats to find, encrypt, or steal data faster than ever.

Varonis for Microsoft 365 Copilot's rapidly growing feature list includes:

Copilot posture dashboards. Get a real-time view of sensitive and regulated data exposed to Copilot users, analyze usage trends, and track sensitive data accessed by AI.





Get a real-time view of sensitive and regulated data exposed to Copilot users, analyze usage trends, and track sensitive data accessed by AI. Copilot policy automation. Enforce security policies to continuously limit Copilot's access to sensitive information and prevent accidental data leakage. Automatically apply sensitivity labels to data created by Copilot.





Enforce security policies to continuously limit Copilot's access to sensitive information and prevent accidental data leakage. Automatically apply sensitivity labels to data created by Copilot. Copilot monitoring and forensics. Varonis collects and enriches Copilot events so you can answer questions such as, "Which users accessed sensitive financial data via Copilot this week?"





Varonis collects and enriches Copilot events so you can answer questions such as, "Which users accessed sensitive financial data via Copilot this week?" Copilot threat detection. Varonis' user behavior analysis (UBA) engine factors in Copilot activity and notifies customers of abnormal or suspicious Copilot interactions with sensitive data.





Varonis' user behavior analysis (UBA) engine factors in Copilot activity and notifies customers of abnormal or suspicious Copilot interactions with sensitive data. Athena AI integration. Varonis for Microsoft 365 Copilot works with Athena AI's SOC assistant and natural language search, making it easy to investigate and resolve Copilot-related security incidents.



As a Top-Tier Microsoft partner, Varonis first announced support for Microsoft 365 in 2015 and has grown sales from its Microsoft 365 security suite to more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Varonis' cloud-native platform and unparalleled experience protecting data in the Microsoft cloud allows its R&D team to rapidly develop new security solutions for the AI boom.

"Strong data security posture is necessary to roll out Copilot safely," said Varonis EVP of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer David Bass. "However, once you deploy, you need ongoing visibility into what Copilot is doing, what sensitive data it's accessing, and the ability to detect abnormal behavior and policy violations in real time. Varonis for Microsoft 365 Copilot does that."

Organizations can request a free Microsoft 365 Copilot readiness assessment to evaluate their AI security posture or start a Varonis trial from the Azure Marketplace.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

