Villa Firenze Rolls Out All-Inclusive Wedding Packages
Villa Firenze, located within the Los Sueños Resort and Marina, announces the launch of new all-inclusive wedding packages.LOS SUEñOS, PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Villa Firenze, located within the Los Sueños Resort and Marina, announces the launch of new all-inclusive wedding packages. These packages are designed for couples seeking a memorable destination wedding in Costa Rica, offering a blend of tropical natural beauty with the convenience of a fully managed celebration.
The venue can host up to 50 guests and features various settings for ceremonies and receptions, including an outdoor clubhouse and a private helipad that serves as a covered event area. The wedding packages at Villa Firenze cover all aspects of the wedding day. Services include legal marriage paperwork, professional photography, floral arrangements for the ceremony and reception, a custom wedding cake, on-site hair and makeup for the bridal party, complete setup for the ceremony and reception with tables, chairs, and linens, entertainment options such as a DJ or live band, event coordination by a dedicated Villa Firenze manager, professional service staff and bartenders, and clean up after the event.
The wedding packages by Villa Firenze are divided into three wedding categories, each tailored to different preferences and styles. The Classic Package features traditional decor and floral designs, the Tropical Package includes vibrant decorations with native flowers, and the Elegant Package provides contemporary decor choices for a modern look.
Carolina Barrientos, Manager/Concierge at Villa Firenze, expresses excitement about the new offerings: "We're thrilled to introduce our all-inclusive wedding packages. We aim to provide couples with a seamless, unforgettable wedding experience where every detail is curated with love and attention. We can't wait to help more couples celebrate their love in this breathtaking setting."
Located in the heart of the Eco Golf Residence, Villa Firenze offers guests a blend of natural beauty, luxury amenities, privacy, and security, making it a preferred destination for unforgettable weddings.
Couples interested in learning more about the wedding packages or beginning the planning process can contact Carolina Barrientos directly.
About Villa Firenze
Villa Firenze is a premier luxury villa in Costa Rica, offering a blend of natural beauty and luxury amenities. As a top choice for destination weddings, Villa Firenze provides an unforgettable experience with its all-inclusive wedding packages tailored to meet every couple's dream.
