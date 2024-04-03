Pickcel's innovative partner program is all set to transform the digital signage industry
Pickcel, a pioneer in contemporary digital signage solutions, proudly announces additional partner programs under its partner plans.
We are thrilled to introduce our latest partner programs, which represent a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to revolutionize the digital signage industry.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The earlier Pickcel partner programs had been spearheading and offering unparalleled opportunities to businesses that aim at transforming the very landscape of digital signage. With additional programs that are uniquely designed, keeping the partner's benefits in mind, Pickcel has once again showcased that it is an organization that is here to solidify its position as a front-runner in the digital signage industry.
— Basudev Saha, Founder and CTO of Pickcel
With a strong 30+ partner network across 20 countries, Pickcel has been able to provide opportunities to its associates for their diverse client needs. In fact, the company has rolled out 18,000+ screens from a single partner.
Powering over 100,000+ screens globally, Pickcel plans to leverage strategic partnerships and empower businesses worldwide with its state-of-the-art digital signage technology, help drive engagement, enhance brand visibility, and boost revenue.
The major highlights of Pickcel's partner programs include:
1. Channel Partner Program: Tailor designed for resellers and white-label resellers, Pickcel’s partner program provides comprehensive support, including sales and marketing resources and technical training. This helps the associated partners expand their business offerings and thrive on the growing demand for digital signage solutions.
2. Technology Partner Program: Geared towards software developers, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers, this program fosters collaboration by granting partners access to Pickcel's robust APIs, development tools, and technical expertise. By integrating their solutions with Pickcel's platform, partners can deliver enhanced value to customers.
3. Referral Partner Program: Ideal for agencies, consultants, and industry influencers, this program offers generous incentives for referring qualified leads to Pickcel. With minimal commitment and maximum rewards, partners can monetize their networks and play a pivotal role in driving Pickcel's growth and market penetration.
Pickcel is poised to redefine the digital signage landscape with these partner programs and establish itself as the go-to partner for businesses seeking to leverage the power of digital signage to drive growth and stay ahead of the competition.
About Pickcel
Pickcel is a leading provider of innovative digital signage solutions, empowering businesses in industries, such as retail, hospitality & food service, corporate, education, healthcare, and transportation to enhance customer engagement and communication. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technologies, Pickcel has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA). With an excellent portfolio of more than 5500+ clients, the name is trusted by SMBs and multinational brands alike. JW Marriott, Radisson, Etisalat, Mercedes, Amazon, Decathlon, and NEC, are some of their notable clients. The Pickcel software currently powers 100,000+ screens across 30+ countries, making it one of the world's fastest-growing digital signage software companies.
