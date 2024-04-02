EIG’s MidOcean Energy Announces Strategic Investment from Mitsubishi Corporation

Washington--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- MidOcean Energy (“MidOcean”), a global liquefied natural gas (LNG) company formed and managed by EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, today announced a strategic investment by Mitsubishi Corporation (“Mitsubishi Corp”). Mitsubishi Corp’s investment will accelerate MidOcean’s strategy to create a high quality, diversified, global ‘pure play’ integrated LNG company.

Mitsubishi Corp has been an active player in the LNG sector for over 50 years, with investments spanning 12 projects across eight countries. This partnership underscores both companies’ commitments to LNG and its role as a critical enabler of the energy transition. Mitsubishi Corp aims to develop its business toward achieving a carbon-neutral society, while fulfilling its responsibility as a stable energy supplier and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

This investment deepens MidOcean’s blue-chip investor base and builds on MidOcean’s significant momentum since launching in late 2022. MidOcean recently announced the close of its acquisition of a portfolio of Australian LNG projects from Tokyo Gas.

De la Rey Venter, MidOcean Energy’s CEO, said: “We are thrilled to have Mitsubishi Corp join as an anchor investor in MidOcean Energy. Mitsubishi Corp has been a pioneer of the global LNG industry and has consistently demonstrated its expertise and foresight in identifying valuable opportunities. Their investment is a testament to the strong fundamentals of the LNG market and MidOcean’s strategy to create a competitive long-term growth platform in LNG for its investors.”

R. Blair Thomas, EIG’s Chairman and CEO, said: “Welcoming an industry heavyweight such as Mitsubishi Corp as an anchor investor and strategic partner accelerates MidOcean’s progress in creating a large-scale, pure play global LNG company. The world’s energy transition needs are contributing to rapid growth in global LNG demand, and we look forward to continuing to execute on this attractive and important opportunity alongside our investors and partners.”

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $22.9 billion under management as of December 31, 2023. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 41-year history, EIG has committed over $47.1 billion to the energy sector through over 405 projects or companies in 42 countries on six continents. EIG’s clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul.

About MidOcean Energy

MidOcean Energy, an LNG company formed and managed by EIG, seeks to build a diversified, resilient, cost and carbon competitive global LNG portfolio. It reflects EIG’s belief in LNG as a critical enabler of the energy transition and the growing importance of LNG as a geopolitically strategic energy resource. MidOcean Energy is headed by De la Rey Venter, a 26-year industry veteran who has held a variety of senior executive roles, including Global Head of LNG for Shell Plc.

For additional information, please visit EIG’s website at www.eigpartners.com or MidOcean Energy’s website at www.midoceanenergy.com

About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corp operates a wide range of businesses spanning multiple industries and overseen by eight industry-specific business groups: Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development & Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, Smart-Life Creation, and Power Solution.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240401613309/en/

Contacts

FGS Global

Kelly Kimberly / Brandon Messina

+1 212-687-8080

Source: EIG