Leveraging technology for conservation in the Solomon Islands using GIS and Kobo Toolbox

28 March 2022, Honiara, Solomon Islands – The training for the Solomon Islands Environment and Conservation Department (ECD) staff on the use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Kobo toolbox for data capture, analysis, and reporting has been hailed as a success.

The week-long training took place at the Iron Bottom Sound (IBS) Monarch Hotel, Honiara, from 11-15 March 2024. It was delivered by GIS experts from the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP).

"We are thrilled to have completed this training programme conducted by SPREP. It represents a significant step forward in our efforts to leverage modern technology for environmental conservation," said Mr Trevor Maeda, Principal Conservation Officer, Environment Conservation Department. "GIS and Kobo Toolbox are invaluable tools that will enable us to collect, manage, and analyse spatial data more efficiently, ultimately leading to better-informed conservation strategies."

Participants gained valuable insights into mapping, data collection, and analysis techniques, equipping them with the tools necessary to make informed decisions and contribute effectively to conservation initiatives. This included hands-on practical work, enabling participants to integrate GIS technology into their daily workflow, enhance decision-making processes, and improve overall environmental management.

The training was delivered through combined classroom sessions with practical exercises, case studies, and interactive workshops with participants using GIS software and tools throughout the training, fostering a dynamic and engaging learning experience.



As part of the training, participants were also engaged in fieldwork at the Honiara Botanical Gardens. The fieldwork component provided participants with hands-on experience in using the Kobo Toolbox for mobile data collection and applying GIS concepts to real-world conservation scenarios. This practical aspect of the training further reinforced the skills and knowledge acquired throughout the week.

Mr Chanel Iroi, Deputy Secretary Technical MECDM, congratulated all the participants and presented them with certificates at the conclusion of the training.

"Now that you have been trained in GIS and the Kobo toolbox, you can integrate spatial data and use GIS to conduct precise mapping and analysis of ecosystems," said Mr Iroi, adding that the skillset is crucial for strengthening the national policy for protected areas in the Solomon Islands, aligning with international commitments and national priorities to safeguard the natural heritage for future generations.

The training included an awareness session on the Pacific Islands Protected Area Portal (PIPAP), which serves as a valuable resource for accessing information on protected areas and conservation initiatives in the Pacific region. Participants were introduced to the basic search tools in the portal, especially finding news and protected areas related articles that are available in the PIPAP.

“The Solomon Islands Environment Conservation Department (ECD) extends its appreciation to SPREP for their support and dedication to enhancing the capacity of ECD officers and fostering technological integration into conservation practices to promote sustainable environmental management in the Solomon Islands.”

The capacity building training contributed to the Environmental Monitoring and Governance (EMG) and Islands and Oceans Ecosystem (IOE) priorities under SPREP's regional mandate.

The training was made possible through funding support from GEF through International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) the Ensuring Resilient Ecosystems and Representative Protected Areas in the Solomon Islands (EREPA) project, Capacity Building related to Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) in African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) Countries - Phase III (ACPMEAs III) project and the BIOPAMA2 project.

For more information on the Solomon Island GIS Training and related programs, contact Ms. Vani Koroisamanunu, [email protected] or Ms. Kasaqa Tora, [email protected], on the EREPA project, please contact Ms. Amanda Wheately, [email protected].

