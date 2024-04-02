Retriever Medical Unveils Breakthrough Thrombectomy Study
Mechanical thrombectomy device navigating a tortuous course with precision: MSI RX650 with expandable sphere in adjustable iris.
Discover how Retriever Medical's pioneering study validates the safety and efficacy of advanced thrombectomy technology.
We are thrilled with the results of this study, which further validate the safety and effectiveness of our innovative thrombectomy device.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retriever Medical™, (www.rtvmed.com) an innovator in interventional medicine, has unveiled a pioneering study featured in Cardiology and Cardiovascular Medicine. A team of researchers, led by Brandon Repko, MD, Interventional Radiologist, has showcased the safety and effectiveness of an innovative mechanical thrombectomy device. The study, "In Vitro Proof of Concept Evaluation of the Radial Force Generated by a Novel Mechanical Thrombectomy Device that Incorporates Controlled, Expandable Wire Spheres," delivers compelling evidence endorsing the device's favorable safety profile.
Thrombectomy procedures play a crucial role in the treatment of vascular diseases, necessitating a thorough understanding of the radial force exerted by thrombectomy devices to ensure patient safety. Dr. Repko and his team aimed to measure the radial force imparted upon vessel walls by a manually controlled, expandable wire sphere incorporated into the innovative device, providing critical insights into its safety during deployment.
Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and rigorous methodologies, the team conducted in vitro testing using a proprietary expandable wire sphere developed by Retriever Medical, Inc. The results revealed a maximum radial force of 22 Newtons (N), significantly below the thresholds for vessel rupture. Furthermore, the study found no significant differences in radial force generation between straight and tortuous delivery pathways, highlighting the device's consistency and reliability.
Dr. Repko commented on the study's significance: "Our findings provide reassurance regarding the safety of this novel thrombectomy device. By meticulously measuring the radial force exerted by the device, we can confidently affirm its ability to operate within the biologic mechanical constraints of target vessels, minimizing the risk of vessel injury during deployment."
Rich Ferrari, Executive Chairman of Retriever Medical, expressed enthusiasm about the study's outcomes, emphasizing the device's potential to revolutionize thrombectomy procedures. "We are thrilled with the results of this study, which further validate the safety and effectiveness of our innovative thrombectomy device. This groundbreaking technology has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and redefine standards of care in vascular intervention," said Ferrari.
The study's publication marks a significant milestone in advancing thrombectomy technology and underscores the collaborative efforts of clinicians and industry leaders in driving innovation in healthcare.
The ClotHound ACE™ thrombectomy systems from Retriever Medical™ present a myriad of benefits compared to traditional options. Boasting a dual sphere design featuring distal embolic protection, the system offers physician-controlled Clear Active Controlled Expansion (ACE™) functionality, facilitating precise thrombus removal. With the convenience of single-device placement and continuous thrombus removal, users can achieve optimal results without device removal. Integrated mechanical spheres and a large bore aspiration catheter further enhance efficiency. Positioned as the pinnacle of thrombectomy technology, the ClotHound ACE™ system heralds a new era, promising heightened precision, efficiency, and improved patient outcomes.
About Retriever Medical:
Retriever Medical, Inc. was established with a bold mission to transform interventional medicine by creating groundbreaking surgical solutions, such as the revolutionary ClotHound ACE™ thrombectomy systems. Demonstrating our dedication to innovation, Retriever Medical has significantly expanded its patent portfolio, comprising eight (9) issued U.S. and international patents, alongside ten (10) pending U.S. patent applications and an additional ten (10) pending foreign patent applications spanning multiple jurisdictions, including the European Community, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, China, and Mexico. With an unwavering commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and procedural efficiency, Retriever Medical remains at the forefront of driving progress and excellence in healthcare.
Retriever Medical's trademarks include Retriever Medical the Retriever Medical logo, ClotHound, ClotHound Blue, ClotHound Gold, ClotHound ACE, ACE, VORS, and Blood Genie. DogCurve, DogLeg, and DogTail are registered trademarks.
