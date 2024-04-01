Canoo Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
- 45% or $184.2 million Annual Adjusted EBITDA Improvement from $(408.6) million in 2022 to $(224.4) million in 2023
- 40% or $11.9 million Reduction in Capital Expenditures versus already reduced 2023 Second-Half Guidance
- Secured USPS Agreement to Purchase Right Hand Drive LDV 190s
- Started Commercial Fleet Customer Deliveries
- Acquired Advanced Manufacturing Assets at Deep Discounts Reducing Anticipated Capital Expenditures by ~34%
- Oklahoma City Manufacturing Facility Designated as Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) Opening International Expansion and Delivers up to $70.0 million in Estimated Vehicle Cost Savings and Duty Deferrals in 2024 and 2025
- Appointed Former NASA Chief Technology Officer Deborah Diaz and Veteran EV Transportation Leader James Chen to Board of Directors
JUSTIN, Texas, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023.
“In Q4 2023, we started our first commercial fleet customer deliveries from our Oklahoma City manufacturing facility while we continue to prepare the site for our 20,000 unit run-rate production target. Our strategy to purchase manufacturing assets at deep discounts creates immediate shareholder value. We recently announced our OKC facility has received FTZ designation. With positive customer validation, we are now focused on harmonizing our supply chain to align with our step level manufacturing goals while maintaining disciplined capital allocation,” said Tony Aquila, Investor, Executive Chairman and CEO of Canoo.
Fourth Quarter & Recent Business Updates:
- Completed 22 Vehicles for Full Year 2023 and 17 vehicles in Q4
- Delivered Vehicles to State of Oklahoma, Kingbee, and Zeeba in Q4, 2023
- Created 100+ Jobs in the State of Oklahoma to Scale Manufacturing
- $45.0 million Investment from Foreign Strategic Institutional Investor
- Unveiled the American Bulldog, builds upon rapid product development and real-world testing
- Conducted ~3,400 Miles of Customer Road Testing with LDV190 in Q4 and Reached over 20,000 Miles of Cumulative Testing
- Received First, Non-Dilutive Incentives from State of Oklahoma
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights
- GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $29.0 million and $302.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $80.2 million and $487.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(54.6) million and $(224.4) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $(60.5) million and $(408.6) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
- Net cash used in operating activities totaled $251.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $400.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
- Net cash used in investing activities was $67.1 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net cash used in investing activities of $66.8 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
- Net cash provided by financing activities was $288.5 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $290.4 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
2024 Business Outlook
Based upon our current projections, Canoo expects:
- Annual Revenue – $50 million to $100 million
- Cash Outflow – $45 million to $75 million per quarter
- Capital Expenditures – as we continue to seek opportunities to acquire distressed assets, capital expenditures guidance will be provided in future quarters
About Canoo
Canoo Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOEV) mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with their pioneering technologies, unique design, and business model that spans multiple owners across the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Canoo designed a modular electric platform that is purpose-built to maximize the vehicle interior space and is customizable for all owners in the vehicle lifecycle, to support a wide range of business and consumer applications.
Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Oklahoma, and Michigan. For more information, visit www.canoo.com. For Canoo press materials, visit press.canoo.com. For investors, visit investors.canoo.com.
|Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results
|CANOO INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except par value)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,394
|$
|36,589
|Restricted cash, current
|3,905
|3,426
|Inventory
|6,153
|2,954
|Prepaids and other current assets
|16,099
|9,350
|Total current assets
|32,551
|52,319
|Property and equipment, net
|377,100
|311,400
|Restricted cash, non-current
|10,600
|10,600
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|36,241
|39,331
|Deferred warrant asset
|50,175
|50,175
|Deferred battery supplier cost
|30,000
|30,000
|Other non-current assets
|5,338
|2,647
|Total assets
|$
|542,005
|$
|496,472
|Liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|65,306
|$
|103,187
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|63,901
|63,091
|Convertible debt, current
|51,180
|34,829
|Derivative liability, current
|860
|—
|Financing liability, current
|3,200
|—
|Warrant liability, current
|—
|17,171
|Total current liabilities
|184,447
|218,278
|Contingent earnout shares liability
|41
|3,013
|Operating lease liabilities
|35,722
|38,608
|Derivative liability, non-current
|25,919
|—
|Financing liability, non-current
|28,910
|—
|Warrant liability, non-current
|17,390
|—
|Total liabilities
|292,429
|259,899
|Redeemable preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, 45 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively
|5,607
|—
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 and 500,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; 864,587 and 355,388 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively
|85
|35
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,725,728
|1,416,361
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,481,844)
|(1,179,823)
|Total preferred stock and stockholders’ equity
|249,576
|236,573
|Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders’ equity
|$
|542,005
|$
|496,472
|CANOO INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Revenue
|$
|367
|$
|—
|$
|886
|$
|—
|Cost of revenue
|1,471
|—
|2,374
|—
|Gross margin
|(1,104)
|—
|(1,488)
|—
|Operating Expenses
|Research and development expenses, excluding depreciation
|31,542
|44,209
|139,193
|299,218
|Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding depreciation
|28,100
|36,430
|113,295
|196,029
|Depreciation
|3,211
|2,534
|13,843
|11,554
|Total operating expenses
|62,853
|83,173
|266,331
|506,801
|Loss from operations
|(63,957)
|(83,173)
|(267,819)
|(506,801)
|Other (expense) income
|Interest expense
|1,218
|(60)
|(5,537)
|(2,249)
|Gain on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability
|129
|3,175
|2,972
|26,044
|Gain on fair value change in warrant and derivative liability
|28,598
|—
|68,689
|—
|Loss on fair value change of derivative asset
|(2,205)
|—
|(5,966)
|—
|Loss on fair value change of convertible debt
|8,064
|—
|(61,551)
|—
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(456)
|(531)
|(30,717)
|(4,626)
|Other expense, net
|164
|358
|(2,092)
|(62)
|Loss before income taxes
|(28,445)
|(80,231)
|(302,021)
|(487,694)
|Provision for income taxes
|—
|—
|—
|Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Canoo
|$
|(28,445)
|$
|(80,231)
|$
|(302,021)
|$
|(487,694)
|Less: dividend on redeemable preferred stock
|459
|—
|459
|—
|Less: additional deemed dividend on redeemable preferred stock
|141
|—
|141
|—
|Net loss and comprehensive loss available to common shareholders
|(29,045)
|(80,231)
|(302,621)
|(487,694)
|Per Share Data:
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.04)
|$
|(0.25)
|$
|(0.53)
|$
|(1.81)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|753,023
|326,130
|576,199
|269,768
|CANOO INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(28,445)
|$
|(80,230)
|$
|(302,021)
|$
|(487,694)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation
|3,211
|2,534
|13,843
|11,554
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|858
|840
|3,362
|2,355
|Non-cash commitment fee under the SEPA
|—
|—
|—
|582
|Inventory write-downs
|1,816
|—
|2,182
|—
|Non-cash legal settlement
|—
|—
|—
|5,532
|Stock-based compensation expense
|6,755
|18,593
|30,206
|79,573
|Gain on fair value change of contingent earnout shares liability
|(129)
|(3,175)
|(2,972)
|(26,044)
|Gain on fair value change in warrants liability
|(20,723)
|—
|(57,816)
|—
|Gain on fair value change in derivative liability
|(7,875)
|—
|(10,873)
|—
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|456
|531
|30,717
|4,626
|Loss on fair value change in derivative asset
|2,205
|—
|5,966
|—
|Loss on fair value change in convertible debt
|(8,064)
|—
|61,551
|—
|Non-cash debt discount
|(2,439)
|—
|2,571
|900
|Non-cash interest expense
|1,385
|114
|3,619
|1,430
|Other
|207
|—
|1,046
|—
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Inventory
|(2,285)
|(1,672)
|(5,381)
|(2,954)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(3,305)
|1,635
|(6,750)
|5,672
|Other assets
|(180)
|(91)
|(2,691)
|879
|Accounts payable & accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(3,147)
|(9,691)
|(17,693)
|3,114
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(59,699)
|(70,612)
|(251,134)
|(400,475)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(21,688)
|(8,453)
|(67,064)
|(97,270)
|Return of prepayment from VDL Nedcar
|—
|—
|—
|30,440
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(21,688)
|(8,453)
|(67,064)
|(66,830)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repurchase of unvested shares
|—
|(3)
|—
|(12)
|Payment of offering costs
|—
|(14)
|(400)
|(1,233)
|Proceeds from the exercise of YA warrants
|—
|—
|21,223
|—
|Proceeds from the purchase of shares and warrants by VDL Nedcar
|—
|—
|—
|8,400
|Proceeds from issuance of shares under SEPA agreement
|—
|—
|—
|32,500
|Proceeds from issuance of shares under PIPEs
|—
|10,000
|11,750
|60,000
|Proceeds from the employee stock purchase plan
|123
|424
|989
|2,923
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|—
|1
|—
|1
|Proceeds from issuance of shares under RDO, net of issuance costs
|—
|—
|50,961
|—
|Proceeds from convertible debenture, net of issuance costs
|—
|—
|107,545
|—
|Payment made on financing arrangement
|(543)
|—
|(1,492)
|—
|Proceeds from the issuance of shares under ATM
|—
|49,263
|1,155
|49,263
|Proceeds from PPA, net of issuance costs
|35,000
|52,000
|51,751
|141,100
|Repayments on PPA
|—
|(2,514)
|—
|(2,514)
|Proceeds from Preferred Shares transaction
|45,000
|—
|45,000
|—
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|79,580
|109,157
|288,482
|290,428
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(1,807)
|30,092
|(29,716)
|(176,877)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|22,706
|20,523
|50,615
|227,492
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|20,899
|$
|50,615
|$
|20,899
|$
|50,615
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|6,394
|$
|36,589
|$
|6,394
|$
|36,589
|Restricted cash, current at end of period
|3,905
|3,426
|3,905
|3,426
|Restricted cash, non-current at end of period
|10,600
|10,600
|10,600
|10,600
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the Consolidated statements of Cash Flows
|$
|20,899
|$
|50,615
|$
|20,899
|$
|50,615
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("EPS")
“EBITDA” is defined as net loss before interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, asset impairments, and other costs associated with exit and disposal activities, acquisition and related costs, changes to the fair value of contingent earnout shares liability, changes to the fair value of warrant and derivative liability, changes to the fair value of convertible debt, changes to the fair value of derivative asset and any other one-time non-recurring transaction amounts impacting the statement of operations during the year. "Adjusted Net Loss" is defined as net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, asset impairments, non-routine legal fees, and other costs associated with exit and disposal activities, acquisition and related costs, changes to the fair value of contingent earnout shares liability, changes to the fair value of warrants and derivative liability, changes to the fair value of the derivative asset, changes to the fair value of convertible debt, loss on extinguishment of debt, and any other one-time non-recurring transaction amounts impacting the statement of operations during the year. "Adjusted EPS" is defined as Adjusted Net Loss on a per share basis using the weighted average shares outstanding.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS are intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS when combined with net loss and net loss per share are beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We believe that the use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS in the same fashion.
Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We manage our business utilizing EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental performance measures.
|CANOO INC.
|ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TABLE
|(in thousands)
|The following table reconciles net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|EBITDA
|EBITDA
|Net Loss
|EBITDA
|EBITDA
|Net Loss
|Net loss
|$
|(29,045)
|$
|(29,045)
|$
|(29,045)
|$
|(80,231)
|$
|(80,231)
|$
|(80,231)
|Interest expense (income)
|(1,218)
|(1,218)
|—
|60
|60
|—
|Depreciation
|3,211
|3,211
|—
|2,534
|2,534
|—
|Gain on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability
|—
|(129)
|(129)
|—
|(3,175)
|(3,175)
|Gain on fair value change in warrant and derivative liability
|—
|(28,598)
|(28,598)
|—
|—
|—
|Loss on fair value change of derivative asset
|—
|2,205
|2,205
|—
|—
|—
|Loss on fair value change of convertible debt
|—
|(8,064)
|(8,064)
|—
|—
|—
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|456
|456
|—
|531
|531
|Other expense, net
|—
|(164)
|(164)
|—
|(358)
|(358)
|Stock-based compensation
|—
|6,755
|6,755
|—
|18,593
|18,593
|SEC settlement (Note 12)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,500
|1,500
|Non-cash legal settlement (Note 12)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted Non-GAAP amount
|$
|(27,052)
|$
|(54,591)
|$
|(56,584)
|$
|(77,637)
|$
|(60,546)
|$
|(63,140)
|US GAAP net loss per share
|Basic
|N/A
|N/A
|(0.04)
|N/A
|N/A
|(0.25)
|Diluted
|N/A
|N/A
|(0.04)
|N/A
|N/A
|(0.25)
|Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS) – Pre Stock Split
|Basic
|N/A
|N/A
|(0.08)
|N/A
|N/A
|(0.19)
|Diluted
|N/A
|N/A
|(0.08)
|N/A
|N/A
|(0.19)
|Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS) – Post Stock Split
|Basic
|N/A
|N/A
|(1.73)
|N/A
|N/A
|(4.45)
|Diluted
|N/A
|N/A
|(1.73)
|N/A
|N/A
|(4.45)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|N/A
|N/A
|753,023
|N/A
|N/A
|326,130
|Diluted
|N/A
|N/A
|753,023
|N/A
|N/A
|326,130
|Year Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|EBITDA
|EBITDA
|Net Loss
|EBITDA
|EBITDA
|Net Loss
|Net loss
|$ (302,621)
|$ (302,621)
|$ (302,621)
|$ (487,694)
|$ (487,694)
|$ (487,694)
|Interest expense (income)
|5,537
|5,537
|—
|2,249
|2,249
|—
|Depreciation
|13,843
|13,843
|—
|11,554
|11,554
|—
|Gain on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability
|—
|(2,972)
|(2,972)
|—
|(26,044)
|(26,044)
|Gain on fair value change in warrant and derivative liability
|—
|(68,689)
|(68,689)
|—
|—
|—
|Loss on fair value change of derivative asset
|—
|5,966
|5,966
|—
|—
|—
|Loss on fair value change of convertible debt
|—
|61,551
|61,551
|—
|—
|—
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|30,717
|30,717
|—
|4,626
|4,626
|Other expense, net
|—
|2,092
|2,092
|—
|62
|62
|Stock-based compensation
|—
|30,206
|30,206
|—
|79,573
|79,573
|SEC settlement (Note 12)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,500
|1,500
|Non-cash legal settlement (Note 12)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|5,532
|5,532
|Adjusted Non-GAAP amount
|(283,241)
|(224,370)
|(243,750)
|(473,891)
|(408,642)
|(422,445)
|US GAAP net loss per share
|Basic
|N/A
|N/A
|(0.53)
|N/A
|N/A
|(1.81)
|Diluted
|N/A
|N/A
|(0.53)
|N/A
|N/A
|(1.81)
|Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS) - Pre Stock Split
|Basic
|N/A
|N/A
|(0.42)
|N/A
|N/A
|(1.57)
|Diluted
|N/A
|N/A
|(0.42)
|N/A
|N/A
|(1.57)
|Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS) - Post Stock Split
|Basic
|N/A
|N/A
|(9.73)
|N/A
|N/A
|(36.02)
|Diluted
|N/A
|N/A
|(9.73)
|N/A
|N/A
|(36.02)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|N/A
|N/A
|576,199
|N/A
|N/A
|269,768
|Diluted
|N/A
|N/A
|576,199
|N/A
|N/A
|269,768
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding access to capital, estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, expectations and timing related to commercial product launches and the achievement of operational milestones, including the ability to meet and/or accelerate anticipated production timelines, Canoo's ability to capitalize on commercial opportunities, current or anticipated customer orders, and expectations regarding the development of facilities. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Canoo’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Canoo. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; Canoo's ability to continue as a going concern; Canoo's ability to access existing and future sources of capital via debt or equity markets, which will impact execution of its business plans and could require Canoo to terminate or significantly curtail its operations; Canoo's history of losses; Canoo's ability to adequately control the costs associated with its operations; Canoo's ability to successfully build and tool its manufacturing facilities, establish or continue a relationship with a contract manufacturer or failure of operation of Canoo's facilities; the rollout of Canoo's business and the timing of expected business milestones and commercial launch; future market adoption of Canoo's offerings; risks related to Canoo's go-to-market strategy and manufacturing strategy; the effects of competition on Canoo's future business, and those factors discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Canoo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 1, 2024, as well as its past and future Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Canoo's Investors Relations website at investors.canoo.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Canoo does not presently know or that Canoo currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Canoo’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Canoo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Canoo’s assessments to change. However, while Canoo may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Canoo specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Canoo’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.
