Applications for the 2024 Region Smart City Awards will open on March 29

The World Smart City Awards

The World Smart City Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Smart City Awards, organized by the Smart City Expo World Congress, have been successfully held for 13 years and are acclaimed as the “Oscars” in the field of global smart city development.

From 2010 to 2025, 440 emerging-market cities are poised to propel nearly half of global GDP growth. Among them, the prominence of emerging cities in Asia is significant, harboring 57% of the world's populace, with the majority living in urban areas. The development of these cities not only demonstrates tremendous potential but also reflects the unique diversity shaped by ethnicity, geography, history, and economic development.

The Region Smart City Awards* (*special focus on emerging cities in Asia) aims to recognize outstanding projects, enterprises, and leaders in smart city development, foster a culture of learning and cooperation among cities in Asia, and drive diversified development. The Awards advocate the sharing of successful experiences and strategic solutions, catalyzing joint efforts towards digitalization, environmental stewardship, and sustainable growth across the Asian urban landscape.

The evaluation principles of the Awards revolve around inclusiveness, equality, technology for good, and collaboration among multiple stakeholders. Key facets of evaluation include diversity, innovation, relevance, impact, top-level design, citizen participation, co-creation, inclusivity, viability, and replicability of solutions (for specific details, please refer to the Awards terms and cases).

Shortlisted entities will be invited to participate in the Smart City Expo World Congress · Hangzhou Stage, scheduled from September 25 to 29, 2024, including relevant forums, government-enterprise closed-door meetings, and the award ceremony. Shortlisted and winning entities and their affiliates will be bestowed with trophies and certificates, and the relevant shortlisted and winning cases will be collected in the Essence of Award Cases (Region*).

To apply for the "Region Smart City Awards*", please visit the following link: http://www.tomorrow-city.com/2024RSCA

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.

Luis Mao
SCEWC Greater China Area
email us here

You just read:

Applications for the 2024 Region Smart City Awards will open on March 29

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Luis Mao
SCEWC Greater China Area
Company/Organization
EmailWire.Com
Houston Metro
Houston, Texas, 77073
United States
+1 281-645-4086
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

EmailWire is a global newswire with press release distribution services.

EmailWire: Global Press Release Distribution Services

More From This Author
Applications for the 2024 Region Smart City Awards will open on March 29
The Nimo Global Gala Set to Take Place in Thailand, Honoring Outstanding Streamers and Collaborating Organizations
HAWAII FLUID ART WELCOMES ASPIRING ARTISTS OF ALL AGES TO FORT COLLINS
View All Stories From This Author