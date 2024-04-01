Ocugen to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, April 2 at 8:30 A.M. ET to Provide Business Update with Certain Financials for the Year Ending 2023

MALVERN, Pa., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast to provide a business update with certain financials for the year ending December 31, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Ocugen will issue a pre-market earnings announcement on the same day. Attendees are invited to participate on the call using the following details:

Dial-in Numbers: (800) 715-9871 for U.S. callers and (646) 307-1963 for international callers

Conference ID: 4947142

Webcast: Available on the events section of the Ocugen investor site

A replay of the call and archived webcast will be available for approximately 45 days following the event on the Ocugen investor site.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

