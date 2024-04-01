Enthusiast Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, today announced financial results for the three (“Q4 2023”) and 12 months ended December 31, 2023 (“FY 2023”).

“We are moving swiftly to simplify and streamline our business in order to improve financial performance,” commented Adrian Montgomery, Board Chair and interim CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “The actions we have taken in Q1 2024 to focus on our core communities, content and experiences, position Enthusiast Gaming to quickly enhance our profitability and position us for growth as we move forward.”

Added Montgomery, “Enthusiast Gaming embarks on this important year of transformation with many strengths: a large and highly engaged audience of gamers and esports fans, world-class marketing brands that want to reach them, and an enviable set of strategic partners such as the NFL.”

Financial Highlights for Q4 2023

Revenue decreased by 13% to $47.1 million, with the majority of the decline related to a decrease in lower margin revenue on the video platform

Gross profit increased by 5% to $18.9 million, with margins expanding 670 basis points to 40.2%

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $3.0 million compared to a loss of $5.2 million in Q4 2022

Net loss of $39.5 million includes non-cash impairment charges of $38 million

Full Year 2023 Business Highlights

Direct sales (included in revenue) for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $41.7 million as compared to approximately $37.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022

Paid subscribers were 268,000 at December 31, 2023, a 2% increase from 262,000 at December 31, 2022

Unique Visitors of 52 million, a 4% increase year-over-year, extending position as the #1 Gaming Property in the U.S., based on the latest digital media ratings from Comscore (December 2023)



“2024 is an important year of transformation for Enthusiast Gaming, including a $10 million cost reduction program implemented in March, to help us achieve profitability and deliver value for our shareholders,” said Felicia DellaFortuna, CFO of Enthusiast Gaming. “Some of these actions will result in lower revenue as we deprioritize low margin activities such as programmatic advertising through the network, but will also drive improved overall profitability in the form of higher gross margins and the foundation for positive Adjusted EBITDA.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Comparison

Revenue was $47.1 million in Q4 2023, a 13% decrease compared to $54.0 million in Q4 2022. Media and Content revenue decreased 13% to $42.6 million and Subscription revenue decreased 13% to $3.3 million, partially offset by a 9% increase in Esports and Entertainment revenue to $1.2 million. During the quarter, the Company experienced lower views on its web and video platforms in part due to the strategic decision to de-prioritize lower margin businesses. Direct Sales (included in revenue) increased by 3% to $13.2 million in Q4 2023 compared to $12.8 million in Q4 2022.

Gross profit increased 5% to $18.9 million in Q4 2023 compared to $18.1 million in Q4 2022, with gross margins expanding to 40.2% from 33.5% in Q4 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.0 million in Q4 2023 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.2 million in Q4 2022. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2023 excludes $2.6 million in severance and $0.4 million nonrecurring public costs such as annual Nasdaq listing fees.

Net loss was $39.5 million, or $(0.26) per share, in Q4 2023, compared to $11.8 million, or $(0.08) per share in Q4 2022. Net loss in Q4 2023 includes $38 million of non-cash impairment charges primarily related to goodwill and intangible assets.

Full-Year 2023 Results Comparison

Revenue was $178.2 million in 2023, a 12% decrease compared to $202.8 million in 2022. Media and Content revenue decreased 14% to $154.8 million, partially offset by a 10% increase in Esports and Entertainment revenue to $8.3 million and a 3% increase in Subscriptions revenue to $15.0 million. Direct Sales (included in revenue) increased by 11% to $41.7 million in 2023 compared to $37.4 million in 2022.

Gross profit increased 6% to $67.4 million in 2023 compared to $63.5 million in 2022, with gross margins expanding to 37.8% from 31.3% in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $13.0 million in 2023 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $15.1 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the year excludes $4.0 million in severance and $2.3 million in annual Nasdaq listing fees and D&O insurance costs.

Net loss was $117.7 million in 2023, or $(0.77) per share, compared to $76.8 million in 2022, or $(0.54) per share. Net loss in 2023 includes $86.2 million of non-cash impairment charges primarily related to goodwill and intangible assets.

Organizational Updates

As previously announced by the Company, Mr. Thomas Hearne was appointed to the Board of the Company on March 20, 2024. Mr. Hearne has subsequently been appointed Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board. Additionally, the Company also announced that Ms. Tara Fournier is no longer with the Company. Ms. Fournier has served as the Company’s Chief People Officer since May 2023.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is a leading gaming media and entertainment company, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding trends in certain financial and operating metrics of the Company, and expectations relating to the financial performance and the financial results of future periods.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning: interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and gaming media industry; the Company’s growth plan, and judgment applied in the application of the Company’s accounting policies and in the preparation of financial statements in accordance with applicable financial reporting standards. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release references certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, as described below. These non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those GAAP measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under GAAP.

The Company uses non-GAAP measures including:

“EBITDA”, which is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Enthusiast Gaming calculates EBITDA using gross margin less total operating expenses plus share-based compensation, amortization and depreciation and annual general meeting legal and advisory costs; and,

“Adjusted EBITDA”, which is defined as EBITDA plus severance and other non-recurring items. Non-recurring items include the annual Nasdaq listing fees and directors and officers (“D&O”) liability insurance relating to the Company’s former listing on Nasdaq.





Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Revenue $ 47,141,121 $ 53,970,597 $ 178,178,127 $ 202,835,921 Cost of sales 28,204,166 35,901,209 110,756,401 139,371,400 Gross margin 18,936,955 18,069,388 67,421,726 63,464,521 Operating expenses Professional fees 596,256 332,589 2,413,954 2,691,148 Consulting fees 2,320,745 1,196,070 6,904,431 5,789,576 Advertising and promotion 1,386,966 1,265,340 4,335,937 2,682,684 Office and general 1,659,298 2,300,740 7,950,085 9,533,291 Annual general meeting legal and advisory costs - - - 3,386,596 Salaries and wages 9,610,955 9,358,074 37,564,336 36,493,089 Technology support, web development and content 8,787,448 8,549,067 24,902,819 21,858,408 Esports player, team and game expenses 565,742 733,389 2,527,541 4,352,150 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 80,043 659,105 174,399 (446,625 ) Share-based compensation 1,191,567 2,414,753 5,474,447 7,751,370 Amortization and depreciation 1,646,055 3,450,031 10,432,382 16,707,844 Total operating expenses 27,845,075 30,259,158 102,680,331 110,799,531 Other expenses (income) Goodwill impairment 20,005,377 - 64,827,952 31,281,286 Intangible asset impairment 14,602,083 - 21,440,143 - Investment in associates impairment 17,363 - 17,363 - Other long-term asset impairment 3,364,584 - 3,364,584 - Transaction costs - - - 114,853 Share of net income from investment in associates and joint ventures (383,893 ) (240,682 ) (456,062 ) (1,241,684 ) Interest and accretion 615,761 656,205 2,449,139 3,620,186 Loss on settlement of deferred payment liability - - - 3,302,824 (Gain) loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability (23,068 ) (82,225 ) 592,053 (621,780 ) Loss on modification of long-term debt 419,953 - 419,953 - Loss on derecognition of long-term debt - - - 482,282 Gain on sale of intangible assets - - - (4,836,075 ) Gain on player buyouts - (13,384 ) - (518,581 ) Interest income (1,020 ) (28,274 ) (64,316 ) (36,252 ) Net loss before income taxes (47,525,260 ) (12,481,410 ) (127,849,414 ) (78,882,069 ) Income taxes Current tax expense (135,170 ) (258,476 ) 261,947 250,955 Deferred tax recovery (7,734,130 ) (399,505 ) (10,437,753 ) (2,302,219 ) Net loss for the period (39,655,960 ) (11,823,429 ) (117,673,608 ) (76,830,805 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,107,935 ) (661,523 ) (1,427,872 ) 8,102,682 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (40,763,895 ) $ (12,484,952 ) $ (119,101,480 ) $ (68,728,123 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 154,393,280 151,264,623 153,191,778 143,535,305





Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Cash $ 6,851,966 $ 7,415,516 Trade and other receivables 31,502,732 37,868,107 Investments - 125,000 Loans receivable - 50,935 Income tax receivable 31,251 367,092 Prepaid expenses 1,820,144 2,017,004 Total current assets 40,206,093 47,843,654 Non-current Property and equipment 124,640 180,621 Right-of-use assets 1,441,149 2,099,996 Investment in associates and joint ventures 2,888,730 2,450,031 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses 182,108 279,814 Intangible assets 85,421,227 116,967,438 Goodwill 105,868,081 171,615,991 Total assets $ 236,132,028 $ 341,437,545 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 47,101,272 $ 32,823,320 Contract liabilities 6,078,950 5,380,378 Income tax payable 274,924 129,485 Current portion of long-term debt 21,888,597 17,431,625 Current portion of deferred payment liability 82,231 2,391,863 Current portion of lease liabilities 740,212 872,429 Current portion of other long-term debt 9,668 10,891 Total current liabilities 76,175,854 59,039,991 Non-current Long-term portion of deferred payment liability 2,083,262 1,451,939 Long-term lease liabilities 938,845 1,478,438 Other long-term debt 140,613 144,844 Deferred tax liability 14,076,780 24,671,326 Total liabilities $ 93,415,354 $ 86,786,538 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 444,474,076 442,781,376 Contributed surplus 35,877,189 30,402,742 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,201,976 8,629,848 Deficit (344,836,567 ) (227,162,959 ) Total shareholders' equity 142,716,674 254,651,007 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 236,132,028 $ 341,437,545





Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the year $ (117,673,608 ) $ (76,830,805 ) Items not affecting cash: Goodwill impairment 64,827,952 31,281,286 Intangible asset impairment 21,440,143 - Investment in associates impairment 17,363 - Other long-term asset impairment 3,364,584 - Amortization and depreciation 10,432,382 16,707,844 Share-based compensation 5,474,447 7,751,370 Interest and accretion 191,722 2,334,783 Deferred tax recovery (10,437,753 ) (2,302,219 ) Share of net income from investment in associates and joint ventures (456,062 ) (1,241,684 ) Loss (gain) on revaluation of deferred payment liability 592,053 (621,780 ) Loss on settlement of deferred payment liability - 3,302,824 Gain on sale of intangible assets - (4,876,659 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 245,058 (775,004 ) Gain on player buyouts - (518,581 ) Gain on settlement of accounts payable - (587,769 ) Loss on modification of long-term debt 419,953 - Loss on derecognition of long-term debt - 482,282 Shares for services - (179,374 ) Provisions 105,512 479,007 Changes in working capital: Changes in trade and other receivables 2,865,276 (3,328,743 ) Changes in prepaid expenses 289,713 128,180 Changes in loans receivable - 125,995 Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14,277,952 944,457 Changes in contract liabilities 698,572 1,142,087 Changes in income tax 633,073 98,932 Income tax paid (151,793 ) (156,784 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,843,461 ) (26,640,355 ) Cash flows from investing activities Cash paid for mergers and acquisitions - (2,937,520 ) Cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions - 1,748,602 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets - 5,460,959 Proceeds from player buyouts, net of transaction costs - 518,581 Proceeeds from redemption of investments 125,000 6,865 Repayment of deferred payment liability (844,350 ) (472,833 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (27,488 ) - Acquisition of property and equipment (20,430 ) (11,278 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (767,268 ) 4,313,376 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt, net of transaction costs 8,222,904 9,758,128 Repayment of long-term debt (4,129,561 ) (2,588,238 ) Proceeds from exercise of options - 289,034 Repayment of other long-term debt (12,569 ) (12,871 ) Lease payments (986,802 ) (948,040 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,093,972 6,498,013 Foreign exchange effect on cash (46,793 ) 590,220 Net change in cash (563,550 ) (15,238,746 ) Cash, beginning of year 7,415,516 22,654,262 Cash, end of year $ 6,851,966 $ 7,415,516



