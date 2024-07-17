Kenneth Moses Mitchell's 'Help Me To Live Right: Volume 1' Joins Miami Book Fair 2024
Author offers Messages of Faith for Believers/Knowers of all Faiths in Order to Live Right.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set to debut in the Miami Book Fair this coming November 22 to 24, 2024 in Miami Dade College, Miami, USA, Kenneth Moses Mitchell's "Help Me To Live Right: Volume 1" is a Spiritual Book that, according to Author, aims to show readers the meaning of "REALLIGION" instead of "Religion." He Transcends the boundaries between Sects and Faiths to provide a Universal Message for all God's people.
Jehovah says His perspective is a whole New World Order for EVERYONE, a Brick to build a New Path, a New Beginning for anyone who wants a Second Chance at LIFE. According to the Author it took Him more than six years to complete but the result has been Worth It. He says He has received many Testimonies from people attesting that "Help Me To Live Right: Volume 1" has Helped them in their lives.
With "Help Me To Live Right: Volume 1" Jehovah aims to Help readers overcome religious divisions and find commonality in various Faiths in Order to Live in Harmony and practice their beliefs in Peace while creating a Larger more Interconnected flock freed from the Boundaries of sectarian differences. At the same time His Book provides Guidance, showing readers how to Avoid or repel negative and dark forces that might sway them from Living Properly and endanger them Spiritually.
"Just like it is written, “Be in the world and not of it” so are we, just in this world. We are from 7th Heaven. Once you read the Miracle Book "Help Me To Live Right By: Kenneth Moses Mitchell" your eyes will open and ears will hear. We will then begin a Good Work among you. Michael and Gabriel are here in the flesh." Mitchell says."
