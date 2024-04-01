Governor Mills Promotes Maine as Premier Eclipse Destination, Urges Maine People & Visitors to Plan Ahead to Safely Enjoy the Event

MAINE, April 1 - Back to current news.

April 1, 2024



State officials encourage visitors to make a travel plan, drive safely, and extend their stay in Maine

State of Maine launches an online Eclipse Hub as a source of eclipse information

Orono, MAINE €“ In anticipation of an historic total solar eclipse just one week away, Governor Janet Mills today promoted Maine as one of the top destinations to witness the once-in-a-generation event and urged eclipse viewers to plan ahead so they can safely enjoy it.

On Monday, April 8, the moon will pass between the earth and the sun, completely blocking the face of the sun from the earth. For nearly half of Maine, the total eclipse will be visible for up to three-and-a-half minutes €“ one of the longest totality observation times in North America.

Maine state agencies are working closely with one another and municipalities across the state to accommodate the expected influx of visitors. State leaders joined Governor Mills this afternoon at the Versant Power Astronomy Center and Maynard Planetarium at the University of Maine to discuss state preparations and urged visitors to plan ahead to ensure they are ready to safely enjoy the event.

The Governor was joined by Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Director Pete Rogers, Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note, Office of Tourism Director Steve Lyons, Office of Outdoor Recreation Director Carolann Ouelette, Maine Warden Service Colonel Dan Scott, and Maine Forest Ranger Joe Mints.

"Maine is the best place in New England and one of the best places in North America to witness the historic solar eclipse. If you're planning to travel anywhere in Maine on April 8, now is the time to make plans so that you can safely and enjoyably experience this historic event," said Governor Janet Mills. "We recommend travelers arrive early and stay late, stick to paved roads, have a full tank of gas, pack a paper map, bring plenty of snacks and water, and, of course, wear appropriate eye protection. By taking these commonsense steps, you can ensure that you and family are able to safely enjoy this incredible event." "The 2024 Solar Eclipse path of totality crossing over northern Maine should inspire Maine residents and visitors alike to see parts of our beautiful state that they may not have previously explored," said Steve Lyons, Director, Maine Office of Tourism. "Some communities in the path of totality have been preparing to welcome eclipse seekers with events and celebrations. The Maine Office of Tourism encourages everyone to review the eclipse viewing information and safety tips on VisitMaine.com and make plans for a once-in-a-lifetime experience." "We welcome visitors to our state and hope that tourists and Mainers alike will keep safety at the forefront of their eclipse endeavor. Check the weather, dress appropriately for the forecast, and have emergency supplies in your vehicle," said MEMA Director Pete Rogers.

Governor Mills announced that the State of Maine has launched an online Eclipse Hub that contains safety and travel information for anyone planning to view the eclipse in Maine. The portal, which will be continuously updated with information, can be found at /eclipse2024.

The State of Maine has also launched a central inbox for all media inquiries related to the eclipse. Press should send all inquiries to eclipse.media@maine.gov. Inquiries will be direct to the proper state agency.

Although the April 8 eclipse will be visible in all of Maine, nearly half of the state will experience totality. These areas are expected to draw thousands of visitors, which could lead to significant traffic that is not typical in rural Maine.

State officials provided a list of safety and travel recommendations to ensure that anyone traveling within Maine has an enjoyable experience.

Before Eclipse Day

Obtain ISO-certified eclipse glasses; looking directly at the sun can burn your eyes.

Plan primary and backup travel routes ahead of time

Make any necessary travel accommodations now

Pack a paper map €“ cell phone towers may become overloaded, and cell service is spotty in many areas within the path of totality

Research places to obtain fuel and supplies near or at your destination

Obtain permission before accessing privately owned lands.

Know that Maine State Park campgrounds and ATV trails will be closed.

Plan as if you will get stuck in traffic; be patient, and pack plenty of snacks and water.

Consider packing an emergency car kit (see below).

Planning to stay overnight on Monday is a great way to avoid traffic.

Pay attention to the forecast and dress accordingly €“ keep in mind that the temperature will drop as much as 10 degrees during the eclipse.

On Eclipse Day

Wear your eclipse glasses while watching the event to avoid damaging your eyes.

Have a full tank of gas or a full charge.

It's mud season in Maine €“ many dirt roads may not be passable. Stay on paved roads at all times.

Be aware of Maine State Park guidelines €“ campgrounds and ATV trails will be closed during the event.

If you park and hike into the woods, do not hike beyond your skill level.

Watch out for ticks.

Never drive with eclipse glasses on.

If you consume alcohol during the eclipse, be sure you have a designated driver.

Emergency Car Kit Recommendations

Paper map (in case cellular/GPS service is unavailable because of remote location or due to cell service overloads)

Prescription medications and glasses

First aid kit

Cell phone and charger

Water and snacks

Books, games to occupy time during traffic delays

Cash

Maine is one of just thirteen U.S. states where the total solar eclipse will be visible and offers more opportunities to view the eclipse than any other state in the region. Parts of northern and western Maine will be in the path of totality for the eclipse, although more than 90 percent of the event will be visible in all parts of the state.