Transportation infrastructure Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% and Expected to Reach $3,606.8 billion by 2031

Transportation Infrastructure Market

Transportation Infrastructure Market was valued $1,770 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3,606.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.2% 2022-2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in demand for highway and railway infrastructure projects along with growing awareness about the importance of effective transportation infrastructure is leading to growth in road, bridge, highway and railway construction activities, which in turn is driving the growth of market . By type, the roads & bridges segment held the highest share in 2021. By region, LAMEA would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global transportation infrastructure market was estimated at $1,770 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $3,606.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Sample Report (218 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4225

Covid-19 scenario-

The disrupted supply chain across the world gave way to decreased manufacturing and use of construction materials, which in turn impacted the global transportation infrastructure market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

However, the market is projected to grow steadily, owing to growth in demand for new road and railway construction projects with growing logistics and tourism market.

The global transportation infrastructure market is analyzed across product type, application, construction type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Buy Now this Report @checkout link: -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/356c082884275a642d4a441335587f24

By type, the roads & bridges segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to growth in demand for logistics and tourism industry in which roads & bridges plays an effective role in order to provide effective and economic transportation of every type of good. However, the ports segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period as port infrastructure investment projects foster economic development which in growing the awareness for construction of ports by different developing and developed nations. The railway and airport segments are also analyzed through the report.

By application, the urban segment is anticipated to dominate the transportation infrastructure market owing to developing lifestyles which in turn is driving the demand for effective transportation infrastructure in order to provide effective transportation within a city or with different cities. However, the rural segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR as rural areas provide effective connectivity with highways which in turn is growing the focus for development of transportation infrastructure in rural areas.

By construction type, the new construction segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, owing to growing investments for development of new construction projects in developing and developed nations. However, the renovation segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR as it helps in saving the cost of new construction and expands life of older project which in turn is growing the focus for such projects.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, owing to developing nations such as India and China which is pulling the focus towards the new construction projects. The LAMEA region would showcase the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Purchase Inquiry:-

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4225

Leading Market Players-

The key market players analyzed in the global transportation infrastructure market report ACS Group, Balfour Beatty plc, Bechtel Corporation, Bouygues Construction SA., CK Hutchison Holdings, Globalvia Inversiones SA, kiewit Corporation, laing o'rourke, Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Vinci SA. These market players have embraced several strategies including investments, expansion, acquisition, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Trending Reports

Smart Airport Construction Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-airport-construction-market-A08146

Aviation Infrastructure Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-infrastructure-market-A09609

Hydraulic Marine Cranes Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydraulic-marine-cranes-market-A13587

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, DE. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.