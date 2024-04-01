Celebrate the 21st Annual ‘Dressed to Kilt’ Canadian Style-April 6 - Tartan Day in the Toronto’s Liberty Grand Complex
'Dressed to Kilt' a fashion phenomenon merges style & culture. An iconic event redefines the couture landscape, black-tie elegance & Scotland's rich heritage.
I am not an Englishman, I was never an Englishman, and I don't ever want to be one. I am a Scotsman. I was a Scotsman and I will always be one.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadians are poised to celebrate International Tartan Day with Dressed to Kilt ™ Couture Fashion Showcase and Gala Black-tie Reception. Set to unfurl this Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the luxurious Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto’s iconic historical downtown. Experience a runway awash with Scotland’s most fabulous designers and statuesque models will vogue and strut for an audience of esteemed guests, leaders and celebrities while being streamed worldwide. The 21st Annual Dressed to Kilt’s ‘Dress for Adventure – From Caledonia to Canada’ 'DTK' was founded by Dr. Geoffrey Scott Carroll and the late Academy Award recipient Sir Sean Connery.
— the late Sir Sean Connery, Co-Founder Dressed to Kilt
Renowned Designer and Fashionista Janette Ewen joins Dr. Geoffrey Scott Carrol as Co-Master of Ceremonies. "We are thrilled to welcome Janette Ewen to our stage. Her passion for design and her vibrant personality make her the perfect addition to our legacy. She is a highly respected figure in the design and fashion industry, known for her distinctive style and creative flair. With her extensive on camera experience in television she brings a unique perspective and energy to the Dressed to Kilt occasion,” confirms Dr. Carroll. Also gracing the stage is Paul Mason, Super Model and Philanthropist joined by Judge Susan Keiko Langdon a distinguished CEO Executive Director and Creative Consultant. "As she is one with extensive experience in senior leadership in the non-profit sector, we are thrilled by the skills and passion she brings to Dressed to Kilt," confirms Jessica Moran of Jessmco.com
Dressed to Kilt ™ is synonymous with high fashion, philanthropy, celebrity glamour. The event pays homage to Scotland’s heritage as a birthplace of sustainable fashion where traditional kilts are passed down from one generation of clans to the next. From DTK’s home in New York City, the highly anticipated ‘media darling’ has previously unspooled in a regal castle, a domed cathedral, an airplane hangar in Houston, at Los Angeles Fashion Week’s Wiltern Theater, an Art Deco Landmark and most recently in Washington DC.
Among those who have graced the DTK runway include Sir Sean and Lady Connery, Mike Myers, Gerard Butler, Sam Waterson, Andie MacDowell, Amy Grant, Patricia Arquette, Kiefer Sutherland, Rod Stewart, Kyle McLachlan, Anne Hathaway, Alan Cumming, Brian Cox, Joan Jett, Al Roker, Jim Gaffigan, Chris Noth, Michael Strahan, KT Tunstall, Tatum O'Neal, Linda Hamilton, Eric Dickerson, Ivanka Trump, Victoria Secret ‘Angels’ and Honored Navy Seal Veterans among them.
Originating in Nova Scotia in 1987, Tartan Day commemorates Canada’s Scottish heritage and the contributions globally Scotland has made to haute couture and fashion-forward designer collections. “The 21st edition of DTK will make history. This is the first time the occasion will be produced outside of the United States of America. The vibrant city of Toronto was a natural destination,” confirms Jessica Moran, DTL Canadian Public Relations Liaison.
True to their ethos and beyond the runway, Dressed to Kilt remains committed to its philanthropic underpinnings. The Foundation has raised millions for Veteran's causes throughout the years. Proceeds from ticket sales and corporate sponsorships will help underwrite The Ontario Command of The Royal Canadian Legion. Comprised of almost four hundred (400) branches throughout Ontario and with a total membership of almost 100,000, the Royal Canadian Legion’s main focus (in addition to paying homage to those who gave their lives for freedom) contributes to the wellbeing of veterans, their dependents, and those still serving in the Canadian Forces by advancing community sport, youth and senior programs. The St. Andrew’s Society of Toronto is also pleased to support the first “Dressed to Kilt” show in Canada.
The Scottish diaspora has had an extraordinary role in the settlement of Toronto the largest city in Canada with a population of about 3 million people. As a global hub it is the center of fashion, commerce, entertainment and culture. Since Canada’s inception citizens of Scottish heritage have been leaders in every sector of Canada’s richly diversified society including many First Nation Chiefs. Scot-Canadians have been at the forefront of civic leadership, government, business and public affairs. Many of Canada’s great universities bear the names of influential Scots who shaped their founding.
For those wishing to attend this gala affaire please respond without hesitation https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dressed-to-kilt-toronto-canada-tickets-796501456297
