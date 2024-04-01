Submit Release
Gentherm Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today published its 2023 Sustainability Report.

The 2023 Sustainability Report highlights Gentherm’s key areas of focus: People, Planet and Places, and provides updates on previously established environmental performance metrics.

“Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) is at the core of Gentherm’s strategy, driving success and creating long term value for our employees, customers, communities and other stakeholders,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “As we continue on our sustainability journey, and progress toward our goal of a 59% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2035, I am confident that we will remain steadfast in our mission to foster a greener and more sustainable future.”

Highlights from the report include:

  • Continued progress on renewable energy usage and environmental metrics
  • Established Scope 3 emissions guidance for our suppliers
  • Completed new solar installation in North Macedonia generating approximately 10-12% of the site’s annual electricity
  • Grew diversity representation by 3.6% for our Director and Vice President population (global females and minorities in the U.S)
  • Fully integrated the Alfmeier and Dacheng acquisitions into Company sustainability program and related reporting

The full report can be found on the Company’s website:
https://gentherm.com/en/esg.

About Gentherm 
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com


