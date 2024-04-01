Kornit Digital Announces Filing and Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is available through its website (http://www.kornit.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).



