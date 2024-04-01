AppTech Payments Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce, disclosed its financial outcomes for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Comprehensive financial details and the 10-K report are accessible on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.



Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlight

Revenue was approximately $504 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $450 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 12%. The increase was principally driven by the new licensing revenue and offset by lower merchant processing revenue.



Recent Business Highlights

Entered a strategic partnership to build, develop, launch, and manage InstaCash, Inc.’s mobile-to-mobile payment system, and subsequently extended the license to Brazil and Mexico. AppTech will develop mobile and web-based applications for the contactless payment system, which will feature digital banking services and Visa/MasterCard sponsorship and provide user support services. As part of the partnership, AppTech will receive an equity stake in InstaCash

Executed a strategic acquisition of FinZeo, a global software development company centered around the movement of money. FinZeo’s API enables AppTech to efficiently integrate with software providers and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), facilitating rapid technology implementation. The onboarding process for ISVs will be streamlined with the support of video tutorials, a dedicated customer center, and a sandbox API environment. With the assimilation of FinZeo, AppTech evolves into a Payment Facilitator (PayFac), propelling the company’s aggregation model

Announced Reno-Tahoe International Airport as the first international airport to adopt its newly-acquired FinZeo platform

Announced it has signed an agreement to provide its FinZeo™ platform services to a credit union network with over 2,000 locations. Platform integration is expected to begin in March with completion anticipated in Q2 2024. Following its launch, the FinZeo credit union offering is expected to be available to credit unions nationwide, positioning it as the Fintech platform of the future for credit unions and legacy banks

Management Commentary

Luke D’Angelo, AppTech CEO commented, “As we move into 2024, we remain focused on leveraging the robustness of our platform to attract and onboard a diverse client base, driving significant advancements in revenue and operational effectiveness. The ongoing strength of our financial standing, bolstered by our recent tactical capital raise, empowers the Company to pursue a strong slate of strategic mergers and partnerships, further amplifying our growth trajectory and delivering increased long-term shareholder value. The journey ahead is promising, and we are poised to seize the opportunities that lie before us to cement our standing as innovators and leaders in the global Fintech sector.”

About AppTech Payments Corp

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our Specialty Payments development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

