Galaxy Digital to Present at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference Presented by Water Tower Research on April 10

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY), based in New York, focused on the crypto economy and digital assets, today announced that Austin Storms, Co-Head of Mining, will present live at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 10, 2024



DATE: April 10

TIME: 12:20- 12:55pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3PigAdM

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 10

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email conferences@watertowerresearch.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Galaxy reported net income of $296 million for the full year 2023

Galaxy reported income before tax of approximately $300 million year-to-date through February 2024

Galaxy’s Assets Under Management ("AUM") increased to $10.1 billion as of February 29, 2024

Galaxy’s Hashrate Under Management reached 5.4 Exahash as of February 29, 2024

About Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("GDH Ltd.") and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP ("GDH LP")

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing access to the growing digital economy. We serve a diversified client base, including institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Since 2018, Galaxy has been building a holistic financial platform spanning three complementary operating businesses: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. Our offerings include, amongst others, trading, lending, strategic advisory services, institutional-grade investment solutions, proprietary bitcoin mining and hosting services, network validator services, and the development of enterprise self-custodial technology. The company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

About Water Tower Research, LLC

WTR is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundations of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content are open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Galaxy Digital

Jonathan Goldowsky

Head of Investor Relations

+1 347.439.8448

Investor.Relations@galaxy.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Water Tower Research

Tim Regan

Chief Revenue Officer

(646) 300-1228

conferences@watertowerresearch.com