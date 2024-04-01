Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,449 in the last 365 days.

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

– Company demonstrates improved performance with record revenue and operating income in fiscal year 2023 –

– Q4 2023 revenue of $24.2 million excluding discontinued operations increased 34.4% year-over-year –

– Q4 2023 operating income of $5.4 million, the second consecutive quarter above $5 million –

MINNEAPOLIS, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Key financial results are presented below in summary form with supporting commentary and discussion from management of certain key operating metrics which the Company uses to judge its performance. All currency figures referenced herein are denominated in U.S. dollars.

                       
Summary of Key Financial Metrics                      
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
US $ in millions December 31,   December 31,
  2023   2022   Variance   2023   2022   Variance
                       
GAAP Revenue $24.2   $19.0   26.9%   $88.1   $74.6   18.1%
Revenue (excluding discontinued operations) $24.2   $18.0   34.4%   $86.1   $66.2   30.1%
GAAP Gross Profit $12.1   $8.5   41.6%   $44.1   $30.9   42.7%
Gross Profit Margin 49.9%   44.7%   520 bps   50.0%   41.4%   860 bps
SG&A Expenses $6.3   $7.4   -15.9%   $28.2   $33.8   -16.6%
SG&A Expenses (% of Sales) 25.9%   39.0%   1320 bps   32.0%   45.3%   1330 bps
Operating Income (Loss) $5.4   $0.7   666.9%   $10.6   ($6.9)   NM
Operating Income Margin 22.3%   3.7%   1860 bps   12.0%   -9.3%   2130 bps
EBITDA $5.7   $0.8   586.7%   $17.0   ($10.0)   NM
EBITDA Margin 23.7%   4.4%   1930 bps   19.3%   (13.3%)   3270 bps
NM = Not Meaningful                      
                       

Management Commentary

Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, “2023 was a transformational year for our Company, and our teams did an excellent job executing our CREAM & Fire strategy to deliver significant improvements in operating and financial performance. We delivered continual improvement in revenue, gross margin, and operating profit throughout the course of 2023. We’re entering 2024 in a much stronger position because of these improvements and our team is poised to capitalize on what I believe is an attractive platform for growth. As I have stated in the past, de-risking our balance sheet was another critical focus for us over the past year, and our announcement this afternoon to divest our New York assets helps position us for an exciting year in 2024.”

Amber Shimpa, President and CEO of Vireo Health of Minnesota commented, “Our operational key performance indicators continued to show strong improvements both during the fourth quarter and over the past twelve months. We remain especially pleased with the progress we’ve made with our focus on decentralized operations during the year, allowing our local teams and support from partners like Grown Rogue to help drive decision making for improved product quality and fundamental performance. We believe our continued market outperformance in Maryland’s recently-launched adult-use market demonstrates that we are ready to compete effectively in adult-use cannabis markets, and we are looking forward to the launch of adult-use sales in Minnesota in 2025. We expect to provide additional updates surrounding our initiatives to ensure a successful adult-use launch in Minnesota in the coming quarters.”

                       
Core Market KPIs1                      
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
US $ in millions December 31,   December 31,
  2023   2022   Variance   2023   2022   Variance
Total Flower Harvested (lbs) 4,108   2,669   53.9%   14,267   8,279   72.3%
% "A" Flower2 43.0%   40.8%   220 bps   48.5%   34.6%   1390 bps
Total Retail Revenue $19.9   $15.2   30.4%   $71.7   $56.1   27.8%
Same Store Sales Growth -   -   30.4%   -   -   27.8%
Minnesota -   -   5.3%   -   -   20.6%
New York -   -   -15.9%   -   -   -16.5%
Maryland -   -   210.1%   -   -   121.2%
Total Wholesale Revenue $4.3   $2.8   56.5%   $14.4   $9.5   52.6%
1Core Markets refer to the Company's operations in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.
2"A Flower" refers to produced biomass that meet the Company's highest internal standards for flower quality, size, and appearance.
 

Other Events

On April 1, 2024, the Company executed an eighth amendment to its lease with its landlord, Innovative Industrial Properties, on its cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities located in Johnstown, New York. The eighth amendment to the Johnstown lease extends a lease termination option until June 30, 2024, and adds a purchase option of the facility for the tenant.

On April 1, 2024, the Company announced that it has executed a binding term sheet with ACE Venture Enterprises, Inc. (“Ace”), whereby Ace will acquire Goodness Growth Holdings subsidiary, Vireo Health of New York, pending regulatory approval. Terms of the transaction include a purchase price between $3.0 and $5.0 million for Vireo Health of New York’s licenses, inventory and assets, an investment of $20.0 million from Ace for the development of the Johnstown, NY cannabis cultivation and manufacturing campus, and Ace’s assumption of the Johnstown lease agreement with Innovative Industrial Properties. The parties also committed to a collaborative advisory agreement that retains Goodness Growth’s management and compliance oversight in return for an approximate 15 percent share of net profits.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2023, total current assets were $148.9 million, including cash on hand of $16.0 million. Total current liabilities were $179.5 million, including $88.3 million in liabilities held for sale related to the Company’s businesses in the State of New York. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had a total of 232,799,343 shares outstanding on the treasury method basis.

Josh Rosen concluded, “While we await the closing of our pending transaction to divest our New York operations, we currently remain out of compliance with the covenants in our credit agreement. We are in the midst of ongoing, productive conversations with our secured lender, Chicago Atlantic to extend our credit agreement and remain committed to divesting New York. We expect to secure this extension within the next 30 days.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with research analysts today, April 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 3718174.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website and via the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/669854452.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in four markets and operates 14 dispensaries in three states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR later today. Goodness Growth refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in circumstances in which the Company believes that doing so provides additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Managing Director
sam.gibbons@alpha-ir.com
(612) 314-8995		 Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476
   

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes “financial outlooks” within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, this information is being provided as preliminary financial results; the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “believe,” “estimate,” “would,” “looking forward,” “may,” “continue,” “expect,” “expected,” “will,” “likely,” “subject to,” “transformation,” and “pending,” variations of such words and phrases, or any statements or clauses containing verbs in any future tense. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks as set out herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. Our actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management’s current expectations and, as a result, our revenue, EBITDA, and cash on hand may differ materially from the values provided in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the timing and content of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to epidemics and pandemics; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity and the ability of the Company to raise additional financing to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to meet the demand for flower in Minnesota; risk of failure in the lawsuit with Verano and the cost of that litigation; our ability to dispose of our assets held for sale at an acceptable price or at all; and risk factors set out in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which will be available later today on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Supplemental Information

The financial information reported in this news release is based on audited financial statements for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. To the extent that the financial information contained in this news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company’s audited financial statements, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company’s audited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

 
GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 12/31/2023 AND 12/31/2022
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Audited and Condensed)
  December 31,   December 31,
  2023   2022
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash $ 15,964,665     $ 15,149,333  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $254,961 and $453,860, respectively   3,086,640       4,286,072  
Income tax receivable   12,278,119        
Inventory   19,285,870       20,508,023  
Prepayments and other current assets   1,336,234       2,544,532  
Notes receivable, current   3,750,000        
Warrants held   1,937,352        
Assets Held for Sale   91,213,271       4,240,781  
Total current assets   148,852,151       46,728,741  
Property and equipment, net   23,291,183       89,606,932  
Operating lease, right-of-use asset   2,018,163       6,110,787  
Notes receivable, long-term         3,750,000  
Intangible assets, net   8,718,577       8,776,946  
Goodwill         183,836  
Deposits   383,645       2,312,161  
Deferred tax assets         1,687,000  
Total assets $ 183,263,719     $ 159,156,403  
Liabilities          
Current liabilities          
Accounts Payable and Accrued liabilities $ 7,674,389     $ 14,928,780  
Long-Term debt, current portion   60,220,535       11,780,000  
Right of use liability   890,013       1,680,294  
Uncertain tax liability   22,356,000        
Liabilities held for sale   88,326,323       1,319,847  
Total current liabilities   179,467,260       29,708,921  
Right-of-use liability   10,543,934       79,757,994  
Other long-term liabilities   155,917        
Convertible debt, net   9,140,257        
Long-Term debt, net         46,248,604  
Total liabilities $ 199,307,368     $ 155,715,519  
Stockholders’ equity (deficiency)          
Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 110,007,030 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 86,712,030 at December 31, 2022)          
Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 331,193 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 348,642 at December 31, 2022)          
Super Voting Shares ($- par value; unlimited shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 65,411 at December 31, 2022)          
Additional Paid in Capital   187,384,403       181,321,847  
Accumulated deficit   (203,428,052 )     (177,880,963 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) $ (16,043,649 )   $ 3,440,884  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficiency) $ 183,263,719     $ 159,156,403  
           


 
GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Audited and Condensed)
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Revenue   $ 24,173,038     $ 19,043,046     $ 88,133,163     $ 74,625,867  
Cost of sales                        
Product costs     12,392,296       9,891,449       42,739,653       39,423,918  
Inventory valuation adjustments     (274,527 )     636,000       1,289,345       4,293,788  
Gross profit     12,055,269       8,515,597       44,104,165       30,908,161  
Operating expenses:                        
Selling, general and administrative     6,252,404       7,430,550       28,217,980       33,823,686  
Stock-based compensation expenses     148,183       57,603       4,157,598       2,694,197  
Depreciation     92,827       165,913       469,948       653,077  
Amortization     180,033       159,766       678,861       676,566  
Total operating expenses     6,673,447       7,813,832       33,524,387       37,847,526  
                         
Gain (loss) from operations     5,381,822       701,765       10,579,778       (6,939,365 )
                         
Other income (expense):                        
Impairment of long-lived assets     (411,629 )     (1,119,583 )     (411,629 )     (8,596,201 )
Gain (loss) on disposal of assets     (1,679,171 )     153,822       (4,477,738 )     322,181  
Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment           3,347              
Interest expenses, net     (8,465,556 )     (7,120,667 )     (31,260,798 )     (22,593,552 )
Other income (expenses)     1,579,826       45,518       7,746,298       1,242,493  
Other income (expenses), net     (8,976,530 )     (8,037,563 )     (26,037,194 )     (29,625,079 )
                         
Loss before income taxes     (3,594,708 )     (7,335,798 )     (17,824,089 )     (36,564,444 )
                         
Current income tax expenses     1,321,871       (1,955,000 )     (6,036,000 )     (6,085,000 )
Deferred income tax recoveries     (2,310,000 )     (3,993,000 )     (1,687,000 )     192,000  
Net loss and comprehensive loss     (4,582,837 )     (13,283,798 )     (25,547,089 )     (42,457,444 )
Net loss per share - basic and diluted   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.18 )   $ (0.33 )
Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share - basic & diluted     143,126,330       128,126,330       135,235,919       128,126,330  
                                 


 
GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Audited and Condensed)
    December 31,
    2023   2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Net loss   $ (25,547,089 )   $ (42,457,444 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:            
Inventory valuation adjustments     1,289,345       4,293,788  
Depreciation     469,948       653,077  
Depreciation capitalized into inventory     2,404,095       2,682,818  
Non-cash operating lease expense     523,662       934,443  
Amortization of intangible assets     678,861       676,566  
Amortization of intangible assets capitalized into inventory     49,558        
Stock-based payments     4,157,598       2,885,223  
Warrants receivable     (1,937,352 )      
Interest Expense     7,070,026       4,935,616  
Impairment of long-lived assets     411,629       8,596,201  
Deferred income tax     1,687,000       (192,000 )
Accretion     994,654       3,979,503  
Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment           (173,938 )
Loss on disposal of Red Barn Growers     2,909,757        
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets     1,567,981        
Gain on disposal of royalty asset           (168,359 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts Receivable     1,449,432       227,747  
Prepaid expenses     1,182,766       (984,419 )
Inventory     (1,823,391 )     (3,992,663 )
Income taxes     (18,330,899 )     801,471  
Uncertain tax position liabilities     22,356,000        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (1,256,913 )     (770,895 )
Changes in operating lease liabilities     (1,151,011 )      
Change in assets and liabilities held for sale     (121,563 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ (965,906 )   $ (18,073,265 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:            
PP&E Additions   $ (4,963,107 )   $ (5,561,663 )
Intangible license additions     (1,090,919 )      
Proceeds from sale of Red Barn Growers net of cash     689,186       395,458  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment     253,288        
Proceeds from sale of royalty asset           236,635  
Deposits     1,636,455       (686,948 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   $ (3,475,097 )   $ (5,616,518 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs   $     $ 25,763,080  
Proceeds from convertible debt, net of issuance costs     9,150,262        
Proceeds from option exercises           7,201  
Debt principal payments     (2,976,362 )      
Lease principal payments     (917,565 )     (2,086,444 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   $ 5,256,335     $ 23,683,837  
Net change in cash   $ 815,332     $ (5,946 )
Cash, beginning of period   $ 15,149,333     $ 15,155,279  
Cash, end of period   $ 15,964,665     $ 15,149,333  
             


 
GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
                 
    Three Months Ended            
    December 31,            
    2023   2022   $ Change   % Change  
Retail:                        
MN   $ 11,182,332     $ 10,622,384     $ 559,948     5   %
NY     2,088,143       2,482,884       (394,741 )   (16 ) %
NM           1,055,902       (1,055,902 )   (100 ) %
MD     6,588,418       2,124,796       4,463,622     210   %
Total Retail   $ 19,858,893     $ 16,285,966     $ 3,572,927     22   %
                         
Wholesale:                        
MD     3,076,337       1,312,537       1,763,800     134   %
NY     1,441,473       1,444,543       (3,070 )   (0 ) %
MN     25,300             25,300     100   %
Total Wholesale   $ 4,543,110     $ 2,757,080     $ 1,786,030     65   %
                         
MD Service Revenue     (228,965 )     -       (228,965 )   100   %
                         
Total Revenue   $ 24,173,038     $ 19,043,046     $ 5,129,992     27   %
AZ and NM Revenue   $     $ (1,055,902 )   $ 1,055,902     (100 ) %
Total Revenue excluding AZ and NM   $ 24,173,038     $ 17,987,144     $ 6,185,894     34   %
                         


 
GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
                         
    Year Ended            
    December 31,            
    2023   2022   $ Change   % Change  
Retail:                        
MN   $ 45,171,621     $ 37,461,646     $ 7,709,975     21   %
NY     8,915,421       10,676,424       (1,761,003 )   (16 ) %
NM     1,964,285       6,040,847       (4,076,562 )   (67 ) %
MD     17,569,539       7,944,440       9,625,099     121   %
Total Retail   $ 73,620,866     $ 62,123,357     $ 11,497,509     19   %
                         
Wholesale:                        
AZ   $     $ 2,361,233     $ (2,361,233 )   (100 ) %
MD     9,400,733       5,474,824       3,925,909     72   %
NY     5,046,537       3,994,313       1,052,224     26   %
MN     25,300       672,140       (646,840 )   (96 ) %
NM     39,727             39,727     (100 ) %
Total Wholesale   $ 14,512,297     $ 12,502,510     $ 2,009,787     16   %
                         
Total Revenue   $ 88,133,163     $ 74,625,867     $ 13,507,296     18   %
AZ and NM Revenue   $ (2,004,012 )   $ (8,402,080 )   $ 6,398,068     (76 ) %
Total Revenue excluding AZ and NM   $ 86,129,151     $ 66,223,787     $ 19,905,364     30   %
                         

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Goodness Growth management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA). EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized definition under GAAP. The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.

 
Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Net income (loss)   $ (4,582,837 )   $ (13,283,798 )     (25,547,089 )     (42,457,444 )
Interest expense, net     8,465,556       7,120,667       31,260,798       22,593,552  
Income taxes     988,129       5,948,000       7,723,000       5,893,000  
Depreciation & Amortization     272,860       325,679       1,148,809       1,329,643  
Depreciation included in cost of goods sold     582,456       723,282       2,453,653       2,682,818  
EBITDA (non-GAAP)   $ 5,726,164     $ 833,830       17,039,171       (9,958,431 )
                         

Primary Logo

You just read:

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more