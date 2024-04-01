DT Midstream Publishes Annual Sustainability Report

DETROIT, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) announced today that it has published its annual Corporate Sustainability Report which outlines the company’s environmental, social and governance accomplishments.



David Slater, President and CEO stated: “Our sustainability report demonstrates our pledge to sustainable practices that are purposeful and authentic. By aligning these practices with the needs of our stakeholders, we are fortifying DT Midstream’s long-term sustainability while making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work.”

The report can be found at DTMidstream.com/sustainability.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment, and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers, and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction by 2030.